MURRAY — The final score showed a three-set sweep for Calloway County in Thursday night’s second installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic volleyball contest with Murray High.

Yes, the Lady Lakers won by  a score of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to sweep the season series with the Lady Tigers. However, when one considers that Murray High, in fact, led all three sets and, in two of them, held what could be considered to be healthy leads, this was hardly one team dominating the other. 