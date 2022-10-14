MURRAY — The final score showed a three-set sweep for Calloway County in Thursday night’s second installment of The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic volleyball contest with Murray High.
Yes, the Lady Lakers won by a score of 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 to sweep the season series with the Lady Tigers. However, when one considers that Murray High, in fact, led all three sets and, in two of them, held what could be considered to be healthy leads, this was hardly one team dominating the other.
It was a good, tight battle all of the way.
“That’s not the way I’d like for us to go about it, but I can’t complain if it leads us to a win,” said Calloway assistant Gracie Murphy, whose team (11-13 overall, 2-4 in 2nd District play)fell behind the Lady Tigers (11-15, 0-6 in district play) by four points on two occasions in the opening set, four points in the second set and seven points in the third set.
“We’ve been that team all season. I don’t know if it’s something (her players) like to do or something to give me more gray hairs than I had before I started out (in the summer with first-year Head Coach Kady Arant), but at least they got the same thing out of each set.”
And the main thing that helped the Lady Lakers take control was the service game, where they had someone more known for an inside presence do more damage from the baseline than the net Thursday night. Gracie Friedrich, in fact, is the team’s top kill player, but her serve handcuffed the Lady Tigers as she ended with 11 aces, six in a decisive stretch in the first set.
When she took toed the baseline, her team trailed 14-11. When she was finished, Calloway led 21-14. She also ended with nine kills.
She contributed two of Calloway’s six aces in the second set, as Olivia Miles’ two aces helped put her team in control of an 18-14 lead.
Friedrich then completed the comeback from a 15-9 deficit in the third set. After the Lady Lakers had pulled within 18-16, she went to work again with three more aces to spark an 8-0 run that left them one point from a win at 24-18.
“That’s the first time she’s walked away with that many aces in a game,” Murphy said.”That’s not the first time that she’s walked away from a game with that many good serves for us.”
The fact that Murray High delayed that victory celebration for a few minutes by scoring two points to cut the lead to four on a beautiful block kill by Haleigh Cline seemed to say a lot about this team under first-year Head Coach Al Bassett.
His Lady Tigers fought hard all night, which he said is all he asks of his team.
“It’s a heartbreaker for our team. We can play with them,” Bassett said, adding that he believed this one “hurt them a bit. They wanted this one.
“At one point or another, yes, we had the lead on them in every set. yes we did. It’s just we had some little mental breakdowns and little misfires on the little things. Those kind of ate us up but, every game, these girls play their hearts out.”
