MURRAY — Calloway County has had the upper hand in its Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic volleyball series with 4th District rival Murray High in recent years.

In fact, the last time the Lady Tigers had beaten Calloway, prior to Thursday night’s latest meeting at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, was 2017. However, that does not mean every victory has been easy, and even though the Lady Lakers’ mastery over Murray High continued with a 3-0 (sets) win, it came after the Lady Tigers had leads in every set.

Recommended for you