MURRAY — Calloway County has had the upper hand in its Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic volleyball series with 4th District rival Murray High in recent years.
In fact, the last time the Lady Tigers had beaten Calloway, prior to Thursday night’s latest meeting at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, was 2017. However, that does not mean every victory has been easy, and even though the Lady Lakers’ mastery over Murray High continued with a 3-0 (sets) win, it came after the Lady Tigers had leads in every set.
Still, when it mattered most, it was the Lady Lakers (4-2, 1-0 in district play) making the biggest plays in a 27-25, 25-18, 25-20 win over the Lady Tigers (4-5, 0-2 in the district).
“We spent the majority of the week just working on the basics because that’s where you sometimes get a little lost, so you need to go back to those most basic things of volleyball,”said Calloway Head Coach Gracee Murphy, whose team showed this in several areas Thursday.
One of the most obvious was how players were not trying to crush the ball on spikes, but taking a little steam off the hit, or even settling for soft dinks for easy kills. This especially showed in the final set after, as had been the case all night, Murray High had recovered from a rough start to take a lead.
Three players, in particular, helped turn the tide as hitters Kayden Patrick and Olivia Miles helped restore order with kills. Then, a familiar nemesis returned to finish the match as the deadly left-handed serve of setter Lydia Bell, back to almost full force after an early-season injury, claimed the final three points, with an ace ending it. She did not have but three aces on the night, but her serve kept the Lady Tigers off balance and forced them to scramble with several returns resulting in shovels over the net instead of spikes.
“It floats like crazy and it’s really hard to read,” Murphy said of Bell’s serve, which has caused the Lady Tigers big problems the past two seasons. Following the theme of the night, though, it is not a blazing serve.
“Lydia’s been working on that a really long time and I actually tried to change her serve earlier in the season, and she didn’t want to. And I was 100 percent for that because she’s confident in what she’s doing. When you’re confident, you’re going to do it 100 percent better.”
However, in spite of Calloway’s offensive improvement (30 kills, 13 from Patrick and seven more from Miles), Murray High made the Lady Lakers work hard for the win, and much of that was caused by a very improved defense that kept several would-be kills from hitting the hardwood. Sisters Allie and Ashley Vonnahme were the biggest contributors with seven digs apiece.
Allie also had a huge night as the setter, ending with 36 assists. However, for Murray High Head Coach Carey Alexander, it was his team’s refusal to surrender that will be most remembered. In every set, Calloway took significant early leads.
“I’m not disappointed in this game at all,” Alexander said. “We actually had our most consistent game we’ve had all season, so it shows that we’re building, we’re learning. But I’m so happy they didn’t give up. Calloway was hitting well tonight, but we seemed to have them on their heels all night.
“We did have a little trouble getting the ball to the net, though, and I’ve always told these girls, ‘You’ve got to hit to win.’”
Macy Chiles did what she could in the hitting department with 15 kills, but most of those were early in the match as Calloway seemed to do a better job of limiting her opportunities.
Still, for Alexander, this was his first experience in the heated atmosphere of a Murray High-Calloway contest. And he seemed impressed.
“Oh! This is what high school volleyball is about,” he said of the energy produced by the respective student sections — Calloway’s Rat Pack and Murray High’s Dawg Pound — standing directly over their teams’ benches. “It was a great time and a great atmosphere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.