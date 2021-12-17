MURRAY — It is always a big deal when local campuses Calloway County High School and Murray High meet on the basketball court.
Not only are bragging rights on the line within the community, these games are always part of a bigger and very important picture, district play. Being these programs are both members of the Fourth District, they want to do what they can to stay a step of the other, which is what begins tonight with the customary girls-boys doubleheader that will begin this season’s series.
And perhaps it is fitting that tonight’s first chapters of the 2021-22 saga that is The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic are written on the floor of a place that is probably going to see some high-drama action over the next 48 hours — the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus, which is will bear witness to two very important contests Saturday for the Murray State men’s and women’s teams (those games are previewed on this page). That is usually what results when Calloway and Murray High meet on the hardwood and the conditions seem right for some more nervous moments tonight.
On the girls’ side, Calloway and Murray High are two teams that appear to still be looking for their respective identities in the early part of the season.
Calloway, under the leadership of first-year Head Coach Maddie Waldrop — a star in her playing days at, ironically, Murray High — carries a 1-2 record into tonight. The Lady Lakers were playing a fourth game a week ago today but their game with fellow district foe Christian Fellowship in Briensburg was halted with about three minutes left in the second quarter after both Calloway and Marshall counties were put under a tornado warning.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers are 1-4 and sit 0-1 in district play after a loss earlier this week to defending Region 1 champion and 2021 state runner-up Marshall County at Taylor Gym.
Murray High will relay on the inside presence of forward Alyssa Daughrity, who scored 22 points in the Lady Tigers’ win at Mayfield. The Lady Lakers will rely on players like eighth-grade forward Sayler Lowe, who has been the team’s most consistent scorer and had 19 points in a win over Whitesville Trinity.
The boys game features one team that reached the Region 1 final last season and another that seems to have the pieces to make a big run too, provided everything can come together.
Murray High enters tonight undefeated at 4-0 and has defeated two defending region champions in the process in Region 2 king University Heights and Region 3’s reigning champ Muhlenberg County. The Tigers are also coming off an impressive showing Tuesday night when they moved to 1-0 in district play by holding Marshall to a single point in the decisive second quarter.
However, the Lakers, who are 3-2, showed signs that they are getting their act together Tuesday when they defeated Region 2 power Union County by a margin that probably was considered surprisingly large — 16 points — at Jeffrey Gymnasium. This came after the Lakers had big problems shooting effectively the week before against a Graves County team that is expected to contend for the region crown.
Both teams feature multiple offensive weapons. Murray High is led by guard Grant Whitaker, who has been in double figures all but one game this season and had 16 in the win over Marshall. Guard/forward Trey Boggess has been the next-most-consistent scorer for the Tigers, having scored in double figures in three contests as well.
The Lakers have a strong senior group but it has been freshmen that have been making the biggest waves so far this season. Guard Eli Finley had 26 points in the win over Union and that came after he had 16 in the loss at Graves. Meanwhile, guard running mate Conner Lockhart has joined him on this scoring binge as those two have either led or been in second in points each of the last three games.
