MURRAY – For many years, western Kentucky high school golfers have spent the majority of their regular seasons either heading to their home courses or traveling to venues throughout the area to engage in after-school matches.
Big tournaments were reserved for rare occasions.
The script has changed and all one has to do is look at the schedule this year. The season, as has been the case the past few years, started in late July and has already seen some teams use that time before classes resume to travel to as many as six, maybe seven, large tournaments.
That means events like Tuesday’s Murray Bank Crosstown Classic meeting between Calloway County and Murray High at the Murray Country Club are becoming fewer and farther between.
“It’s about the points,” said Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker of how the landscape has changed dramatically since the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association began hosting its own state tournament in the month September a few years ago. That emphasizes a points system that is determined off of performance in events leading to the KGCA state event, with the largest amount of points being accumulated from large invitational events.
The KGCA state event is scheduled ahead of what used to be the commonwealth’s only state event, the Kentucky State High School Athletic Association Tournament in October.
However, Whitaker said she still sees the traditional after-school events as having a place in the season, even though they are being outnumbered at a substantial rate. Murray High’s schedule currently has 15 events; five are after-school matches. That is why she was glad to welcome Calloway to MCC on Tuesday for what originally was going to be an intrasquad outing for her players.
“Absolutely! Especially for your younger players. Playing 18-hole tournaments is tough,” Whitaker said, defending why 18-hole events are so necessary. “You’re playing these so, hopefully, your kids can have the stamina and skills to play 18 holes because we have a new subsectional round (with the KHSAA, designed to give more players a chance to advance to its state tourney) and the (All “A” and Class 2A regional and state tourneys) and those state tournaments are all 18 holes and more schools are going to be involved with that.
“These nine-hole matches are not nearly as stressful and that’s why we’re trying to do at least one on Mondays or Tuesdays. The problem is not as many teams around here are wanting to do them.”
However, when there is another program on the other side of town that is more than happy to put aside a long-standing athletics rivalry for the good of both teams, events like Tuesday become possible. Yes, scores were kept, at least they were until threatening weather ended the day well ahead of the players finishing their nine-hole rounds.
However, Calloway’s first-year head coach said she was noticing some things Tuesday that took her back to her own time as a high school player, when nine-hole events after school were still the norm.
“You got to know each other,” said Abby Montgomery, who played multiple sports at Daviess County High School in Owensboro, where she graduated in 2016 before coming to Murray State. She played one year of golf for the Lady Panthers and said it created some of her most enjoyable times as a high school athlete.
“I played with three seniors from the basketball team and it was something we could do together. You know, after you’ve had a long day at school, this is something that gives you a chance to connect with students outside your own school. Plus, this gives kids the chance to know the game better. I’m noticing at these invitationals, it’s go, go, go and you almost have to sprint after you finish your hole to get to the next hole.
“This is why we’re trying to arrange some matches with other schools, and one of those we’re talking to is Mayfield. Maybe we can find a happy medium and somehow get to having 50/50 invitationals and after-school matches. That’d be the perfect world.”
Both Whitaker and Montgomery talked about the benefits of their teams playing on the course together after school. Throughout the day, boys from both teams could be heard laughing after a player suffered an unkind fate with a putt, while girls would talk about varying subjects while helping search for a ball after an errant tee shot.
There were no “rivals,” only smiles and compliments or encouragement.
“Golf is where you make friends,” said Murray High player Grey Martin, who had played with Calloway’s Brie Lucas and teammate Skylar Watson. The Lady Tigers had never played with Lucas until Tuesday.
As the three went their separate ways, they expressed a wish to play together soon. Lucas then had one more word for Whitaker.
“Thank you for having us today,” she said.
