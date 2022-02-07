MURRAY – It was a very uneventful evening at Jeffrey Gymnasium Friday night as the Calloway County Lady Lakers came away with a 44-17 win over the Murray High Lady Tigers in the opening game of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic.
The Lady Lakers (7-12, 2-2 in 4th District play) seized the lead early and ran with it after some key rhythm shots to put the Lady Tigers (4-14, 1-4) out of the game.
Freshman guard Madison Futrell led the way for the Lady Lakers with 12 points, while eighth-grade forward Sayler Lowe and junior guard Addi Schumacher both had eight. After the game, former star for the Lady Tigers and current head coach of the Lady Lakers, Maddie Waldrop, had high praise for her freshman guard.
“Madison was huge for us. When she’s scoring, it’s hard to beat us,” Waldrop said of Futrell.
The dominating night for Calloway was headed by a stellar press defense that was used on the Lady Tigers. Their denial of the ball across halfcourt forced many Lady Tiger turnovers and the Lady Lakers used that to their advantage, scoring 25 of their points off those turnovers.
For the Lady Tigers, the return to action for senior forward Jade Oakley and seventh-grade guard Kaydence Kindle from injuries was plagued with shooting woes, as they shot 7-of-57 (12.3%) on the night as a team. Coming off a win Tuesday at Christian Fellowship, Murray High seemed to be a little shell shocked by the pressure and intensity Calloway displayed.
A 10-point, 10-rebound double-double from Murray High junior center Alyssa Daughrity with four points added on by Kindle was just not enough to overcome the onslaught of the Lady Lakers.
This win places Calloway in a two-way tie with CFS for second place in district four, while the Lady Tigers fell to 1-4 in district play, putting them outright fourth place.
The Lady Lakers will have their chance to claim home-court advantage in the upcoming district tournament when CFS comes to town tonight, while, barring a win at Marshall County on Tuesday, Murray High will be forced to face first-seeded Lady Marshals again in the district tournament at the end of the month.
