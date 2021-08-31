MURRAY — Monday marked the first installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic for local high school golfers as Calloway County and Murray High met for the first time in 2021 in a ,match on the other’s home soil.
In Monday’s case, the scene of the meeting was Calloway’s home course, The Oaks Country Club, and both teams had company as Henry County (Tennessee) and Mayfield also joined the fray as everyone raced to beat the remnants of Hurricane Ida. And all were successful in that endeavor as Murray High just squeaked past Mayfield for the team win on the girls’ side, while Henry County was able to claim a very close win over Calloway on the boys’ side.
On the girls’ side, Emerson Vaughn led Murray High’s attack with a nine-hole score of 41, which was backed by a 42 from teammate Macy Saylor. Jansyn Hays had a 52, followed by Amelie Johnson’s 54 and Ellie Bryant’s 56 for a total of 189. The Lady Lakers were led by Javen Campbell’s 43, which was backed by Kaylee Tharp’s 61 and 66 and 67, respectively, from sisters Brie and Bailey Lucas. Mayfield’s Addie Sullivan took medalist honors with a 39.
On the boys’ side, Calloway’s team score of 164 was second by just two strokes to the visiting Patriots. Caleb Ticknor led the Lakers with a 37, Tanner Crouch had a 39, Aiden Poston shot a 43 and Micah Koenecke finished with a 45. Murray ended with a 188 and was paced by Tucker Blane’s 44. Nick Holccomb followed that with a 47, Ian Dahncke had a 49, Kyle Crady shot a 51 and Caden Kelly ended with a 54.
Henry’s Jackson Hays edged Ticknor for medalist honors with a 35.
