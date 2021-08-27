MURRAY — Thursday’s dramatic 2nd District clash between boys soccer arch rivals Murray High and Calloway County came down to a second chance.
And it was Calloway forward Kristian Angeson-Pagh who made the most of it.
After teammate Freeman Reinhardt managed to emerge with ball after a battle near the right corner late in the second five-minute overtime period, he lofted the ball into the Tiger box, where Kristian Angeson-Pagh was waiting. Kristian Angeson-Pagh took one shot and hit the crossbar from in front of the net but he soon received another chance and popped a shot into the lower part of the net for a 2-1 win in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
“I would’ve love to have had that goal a little earlier, but it turned out OK,” said Kristian Angeson-Pagh, whose goal came just before the match would have been decided in a shootout. “Freeman hit it and I had a chance at it. I hit the crossbar but it came right back to me. “For a second, I was getting kind of mad that I hit the crossbar, but then I was happy.”
The final flurry ended what was an outstanding match all night that is typical of this rivalry. All of the scoring in regulation came in a four-minute span of the second half as the Lakers took the lead on an Aiden Poston free kick that bounced between a pair of Murray High players in front of the box, followed by the Tigers’ Chase Renick sending his own free kick from about 30 yards into the Laker box that also was deflected before Caden Cain got the rebound and scored with about 29 minutes to go.
“It was a good fight between two good teams,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, who did seem a little bothered with 40 fouls being committed in the match. “But when you have two good teams going after it that’s bound to happen sometimes.
“I felt like there was a 10 to 15-minute spell (in the second half) where we should have capitalized on (some fouls on the Calloway side of the field) but, then the momentum swung the other way. We had a few go off the post, they had one or two do that too.”
Murray High fell to 2-2 on the season, while the Lakers moved to 3-2.
“You can’t ask for a much better game from both teams and this was a game where the post was cruel for both teams,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce. “We just had one of those crazy plays where we were fortunate to get the ball in the net.”
