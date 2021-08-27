MURRAY — Murray High forward Kyra Jones was in the right place at the right time a lot during Thursday’s win over arch rival Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
Four times, Jones positioned herself in front of the Calloway net. Four times, the ball found her feet and allowed her to pop it in the net as the Lady Tigers shook off a rough performance in a loss Tuesday at Marshall County with a 6-0 win.
“The ball needed to be at her feet and she was ready, so it was one of those ‘feed the player that wants it’ kind of things,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor, whose team (3-2-1) was shutout by a 5-0 score in Draffenville. “We didn’t have that against Marshall. They have a big, strong team but we were letting them push us off the ball a lot, but we also were doing other things. We were passing the ball to people with a man on their back,where we needed to be strong and hold the possession longer. We were 100% better possession wise in this game.”
The match was fairly even until the about 24 minutes to go in the first half when Ava Flota skipped a pass to a waiting Jones at point-blank range for a 1-0 lead. Then, with about 5 minutes left, Jayln Fuqua made a long drive into the Calloway zone that resulted in a pass to teammate Irene Castillo,who then found Jones, again right in front of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Then, just seconds into the second half, Jones had a hat trick, again parking in front of the goal and taking a pass from teammate Malaika Gachoka, whose run down the right side made everything possible, for a 3-0 lead. Jones was finish her day with a rebound goal with 10:30 to go with Peyton Ray and Gachoka finishing the scoring in the final five minutes.
For Calloway (0-4), this loss was bitterly disappointing after it had shown strong progress in a tight loss to Graves County Tuesday. Head Coach Savana Thielen said she did see good things from her team in the first half, but the intensity seemed to cool in the second half.
“In the first half, we looked great. We came out strong, we were connecting passes, we had a ton of corners, but we couldn’t finish,” Thielen said. “On those corners, we were overrunning the ball and we weren’t tracking it into the box. Our focus wasn’t there and it’s been like this the last few games.”
Thielen said her team is continuing to struggle with having players miss time because of COVID-19 protocols, but she said that cannot be used as an excuse.
“We’ve just got to do better,” she said.
