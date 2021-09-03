MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers’ volleyball team followed a big win against Christian Fellowship two nights ago by storming into Taylor Gymnasium and walking away with a straight three-set sweep of the home team Murray Tigers Thursday night.
The Lakers (4-2) were a little sleepy in the beginning, falling behind to the Tigers (3-3) in the first set as Murray looked to be in control early by jumping out 6-2, but then let the Lakers back in it at 8-7, and couldn’t inch out more than a four-point lead the rest of the set. Calloway managed to rally just in time, with the Tigers having game-point at 24-23, and the teams would go back and forth until the visitors captured the opener 28-26 on a line-drive laser serve from sophomore Lydia Bell that the Tigers couldn’t handle.
The second set started again with Murray clinging to two and three-point leads until Calloway finally knotted the score at 16 a piece, and then railed off seven straight points to go up 23-16, finishing the set 25-17 on a game-winning kill from Laker super-senior outside-hitter Adison Hicks.
Calloway then ultimately pinned the second loss in a row for Murray in impressive fashion in the last set by furiously taking the lead by as much as 11 points at 21-10, then closed out the rivalry match by stopping a late Tiger rally and winning 25-18.
Both teams were shorthanded on the night, with Murray missing senior setter Erin Faulkner and Calloway playing without one of their best passers, sophomore Sayde Lowe and senior outside-hitter Addy Bogard, but when it counted, Calloway had the answer at the net with junior middle-hitter Gracie Friedrich and the power of Hicks’ blistering jump-serves.
“We cleaned up our errors in the first and second set,” said Laker head coach Lindsey Jones. “We had more errors than good things going on. Luckily, towards the end, we realized if we don’t clean it up, we were going to lose, and we came back and picked it up a little bit.”
“In the first set we came out ready to fight,” said Tiger head coach Jennifer Westbrook. “In the second set we weren’t ready to let go yet, and in the third set we just came out and waited too long to get started.”
Westbrook also sang the praises of freshman Macy Chiles, who filled in admirably for the injured Faulkner. “She played her heart out,” said Westbrook.
Standout statistical leaders for Calloway were senior Kamden Underwood with 13 digs, Hicks with 11 kills and five aces, Friedrich with 8 kills, and freshman Cambrey Driscoll with 7 kills. Murray was led by senior outside-hitter Jade Oakley’s 10 digs, three kills and two aces, senior middle-hitter Farris Howard’s 8 digs, and junior outside-hitter Rachel Kjellburg’s 7 digs. Junior middle-hitter Alyssa Daughrity led the Tigers with 6 kills.
Next up for both teams, Calloway travels to Marshall County on Sept. 6, while Murray will host the Marshals on Sept. 9.
