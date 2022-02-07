MURRAY – The Murray High Tigers roared to a 78-51 victory in the rematch of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic with the Calloway County Lakers in Jeffrey Gymnasium Friday night, thanks to a career-high 40-point performance by junior guard Grant Whitaker, hot shooting and a stingy Murray defense that held Calloway to seven points in the third quarter.
The Lakers (13-10) fired on all cylinders early, trailing the key 4th District matchup only by two points at the end of the first quarter with forward Matthew Ray scoring seven points. Whitaker would not let the Tigers (19-3) be intimidated, however, as he scored nine points of his own in the opening period.
The back-and-forth intensity from the local rivals, including a double-technical foul with 2.8 seconds left for pushing and shoving after a loose ball, dominated the first period.
A 3-pointer for Laker guard Zach Hudgin fired the Lakers out of the second-quarter gate and his three-point play off a steal gave Calloway the lead at 22-17 with 5:02 left in the half. Hudgin paced the Lakers in the quarter with eight points. However, the Tigers would go on a 9-3 run to end the half leading 35-31 on the strength of Whitaker’s 27 points.
The second half would be a different story, however. Murray’s defense held Calloway to 3-for-11 shooting in the third quarter, while the Tigers scored 22 points of their own. That defense limited Hudgin and Ray to only five and two points each for the rest of the game.
“Our guys felt like, defensively, we were doing some things we don’t usually do,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis, who ran his record in the rivalry to 10-4. “We turned up our defensive intensity and attention to detail and started to stop them a little bit. Grant had it going offensively tonight so that helped us out quite a bit.”
On Whitaker’s performance in the game, Curtis relayed a warning to other teams about his star junior guard.
“One of the kids on the other team said something to him,” said Curtis. “My coach always told me, ‘don’t wake a sleeping dog’ and that’s what they did. He got fired up and said ‘Coach, don’t worry about it’ and that’s the kind of player he is and the ability he has, and he took over the game tonight.”
“I just thank my teammates as always,” Whitaker said. “They found me in the open spots and Coach was running plays that kept working. I found my way inside and hit some outside shots that I needed. I felt in that zone that you feel, and it was fun. We enjoyed it and pulling out the win was even better.”
“Murray came out and did a good job,” said sixth-year Laker Head Coach Brad Cleaver. “Grant had it going tonight and it’s no more complicated than that. He got others involved in the second half and they were better than us tonight.
“You don’t have to get your guys fired up in the Crosstown Classic. We knew how big the game was. It was a big district game, and it had some consequences on who won this game going into the district tournament. When you have a district as tough as ours you want to take advantage of any opportunity we possibly can and we let an opportunity on our own floor get away from us.”
The first-place Tigers gave themselves some breathing-room in 4th District play, moving to 5-0 as the second-place Lakers dropped two games back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.