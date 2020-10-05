COLUMBUS — The Murray High School cross-country team competed in Run the Trenches at Columbus-Belmont State Park on Thursday. The Tiger runners competed in the five-team meet just two days after participating in the Calloway/Murray Cross Country Championship, but still able found success.
Luke Cross, a junior, navigated the hilly course well enough to finish on the podium with a third-place showing. His time of 12:16.85 was 15 seconds from the lead. Cullen Larkin (25th) at 15:30.30, Chayse Yearry (27th) at 18:43.06, Thomas Bucy (29th) at 20:26.71, and Alonzo Avila (30th) at 23:40.65 were the other finishers for Murray, who took fourth as a team.
The Murray High girls claimed second place at the meet with a strong showing from several competitors. Eighth-grader Leah Evans finished in fifth with a time of 15:45.45. Teammates Marlee Riddle (sixth) at 16:35:30, Jade Green (seventh) at 16:36.92, and Sydney Wyatt (ninth) at 16:48.99 all finished in the top 10. Kate Chipman (18th) at 18:31.63, Anna Chipman (21st) at 19:59.39, Ryan Doss (22nd) at 20.01.55, Kyra Shutt (24th) at 20.26.09, and Cammy Smith (25th) at 20.30.68 rounded out the Murray High finish.
