TEMPE, Ariz. — To say that Murray High track and field alumnus Grace Campbell has made the most of what will be her final collegiate season is an understatement.
Transferring from Columbia of the Ivy League to Pac-12 powerhouse Arizona State, Campbell’s high-jump game reached its full potential … and beyond. Since joining the Sun Devils, Campbell has won a Pac-12 championship and fared well in an NCAA Division 1 Nationals meet.
So what now for the former Murray High star? Well, she is considering options, the first of which is submitting her entry for the upcoming United States Nationals.
“Entries are due in a week or two, so I’m still talking to my coach (Sun Devils jumps coach Phillip Butler Jr.) about it,” Campbell said in a phone interview Monday afternoon from Tempe. “That’s the one we’re considering now. It’s pretty much the NCAAs but with a few professionals thrown in, but I think I can do it.”
If Campbell opts to take the dive and try the U.S. Nationals, she will be the second athlete with Murray ties to have competed in that event in as many years.
Last year, Murray State long jumper Rachel Hagans, having just finished an impressive 12th, good for Second Team All-American status, at the NCAAs at Eugene, Oregon, gave the US Nationals a try and finished 10th out of 18 jumpers, again at Hayward Field, one of the most recognized track and field venues in the world, in Eugene.
While she did not compete in the U.S. Nationals, former Calloway County star Lily Lowe, after finishing ninth in the high jump herself at the NCAA Nationals, competed in the American Olympic Trials while representing ASU’s in-state arch rival, Arizona, in 2021.
Lowe’s career ended last year after spending her final three seasons in Tucson. She originally had signed with Hawai’i and spent two seasons with the Warriors before transferring to Zona.
This is a similar path to Campbell, except Lowe had stronger success at Hawai’i than Campbell had at Columbia.
“There is a rule in the Ivy League that grad students can’t compete, so I had to (transfer),” Campbell said. “But without that, I would’ve transferred anyway. I wanted to give myself a chance at a bigger school in a much more competitive conference.”
And they do not come much more high-caliber than the Pac-12, home to numerous strong programs who helped numerous Olympic and world champions start their paths to greatness. Arriving in Tempe, Campbell said she felt an immediate difference, and it showed in her performance.
“I’d always been a good jumper but my progress was linear. In fact, I never jumped over (5’8”) at Columbia (a prestigious academic campus near New York City). That was the same as I did in high school,” she said. “So I go (to ASU) and start hitting five-eleven (she achieved new personal-best marks every time she jumped in this past outdoor season). I never thought I’d make the NCAAs. I’m very thankful.”
If not for an accident at Columbia, she said she might be clearing the bar at even higher marks. She said she broke a bone in her back while weight lifting and, from time-to-time, the effects of that return.
However, she has fought through that. Her 1.84-meter jump (6 1/2 feet) not only gave her the Pac-12 title in May, it marked ASU’s first conference high jump champion since Jackie Johnson – who is in the ASU Hall of Fame — won that title in 2004. That jump was also the third-best in ASU women’s history.
She also did make a jump at the 1.84 level in the just-completed NCAA Nationals at the University of Texas at Austin. Down to her final attempt at 1.84, she cleared the bar to ensure a top-10 finish.
“Ooh! I really wanted that next height,” she said of missing three times at 1.87. “You know, all college jumpers aim for six feet. I hit (1.84) for the first time in a meet at Baylor (Waco, Texas) but I just couldn’t get (1.87) that night.”
Once out of the competition, she was able to enjoy a battle that ended with what was considered by many observers to be an upset as Charity Griffith of Ball State cranked a successful attempt at 1.93 (6’4”) to upset heavy favorite Lamara Distin of Texas A&M.
“And (Griffith) deserved that. She’s worked really hard to get to that point too,” Campbell said.
