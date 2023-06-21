TEMPE, Ariz. — To say that Murray High track and field alumnus Grace Campbell has made the most of what will be her final collegiate season is an understatement.

Transferring from Columbia of the Ivy League to Pac-12 powerhouse Arizona State, Campbell’s high-jump game reached its full potential … and beyond. Since joining the Sun Devils, Campbell has won a Pac-12 championship and fared well in an NCAA Division 1 Nationals meet. 