MURRAY — Murray High School will induct its sixth class into the Murray High Athletic Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, at the high school campus.
Prior to the induction ceremony, a light reception will be held at 4 p.m. in the commons area for all new inductees and their families, former inductees, Murray High alumni and community members.
The Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is honored to announce this year’s inductees: Richard Workman- Class of 1962; Richie Richardson - Class of 1977; James Payne - Class of 1989; Jennifer Parker - Class of 1990; Haley Armstrong - Class of 2012; 1982 Girls State Runner-Up Golf Team Head Coach - Judy (Muehleman) Tidwell, Lee Holcomb, Velvet Jones Milkman, Laura Montgomery Jones and Connie Spann. Scott Turner, MHS 1982 alumnus, will be honored as a 33-year Murray Independent School District contributor and coach.
The overall Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame began in 2016. This day of recognition will give the past and present members of the Murray High Athletic Family, our community, alumni from near and far, a day to reminisce about the many memories of the time they were involved in Murray High Athletics. The public is invited to attend.
