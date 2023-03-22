MAYFIELD — Murray High School Girls and Boys Archery Team members performed well at the recent KHSAA Regional Tournament held at Graves County. The team is comprised of Murray High and Murray Middle School student athletes.
The team of twelve girls placed sixth overall. The team of twelve boys placed eighth overall.
Murray High School Regional Results from Graves County High School: The middle school team is coached by Mandy Brogan and Jennifer Coderre and the high school team is coached by Chuck Byers and Lourdes Oster.
Girls results: Ellie Chetawatee 277; Kikue Hall 274; Molly Armstrong 272; Lydia Schneider 272; Derryauna Hudspeth 271; Emma Alexander 270; Madeline Burton 268; Anna Pogue 263; Alyssa Myers 257; Brooke Burgess 257; Vanessa Oster 248
Boys: Aeden Brogan 280; John Robert Ross 271; Clayton Bazzell 271; Lucas Rocha 271; Tanner Morgan 268; Brady Woodall 260; Joseph Powell 258; Carter Wilson 251; Aeden Heckard 250; Brady Shields 245; Saxton Hill 244.
The Murray Independent School District competed at the NASP State Archery tournament in Louisville over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.