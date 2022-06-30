MURRAY — The Kentucky Track Cross County Coaches Association has announced honors for athletes from Region 1 and 2 for their performances at the recent Kentucky High SchoolAssociation State Track meet at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Murray High had several athletes recognized.
For starters, the boys 4x100-meter team made the All-KTCCCA First Team.That group consisted of Xavier Biggers, Mason Grant, Kainoa Olive and Christian Seavers, who claimed first place in Lexington.
Also earning First Team honors were the members of the girls 4X200-meter relay team that finished second at UK. Those athletes were Canyon Bourque, Hollis Bourque, Kaydence Kindle and Jenna Turley.
Four other Murray High athletes earned All-KTCCCA Second Team honors.
Jade Oakley finished third in the girls discus at the state meet. Kynzlee Fox was fourth in the girls pole vault,while Rowdy Sokolowski was third in the boys pole vault,while teammate Cameron Youngblood was fourth.
“I am very proud of the accomplishments of these student-athletes,” said Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield in a statement. “They are all deserving of these honors as they work so hard. My hats goes off to our Middle School Coach Matt Buffington and High School Coach Krysten Sebby for all their work they put in. I also want to thank Jeremie Olive and John Westbrook as they assist as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.