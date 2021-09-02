MURRAY — Murray High School will induct its fifth class into the Murray High Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at Murray High School.
Prior to the induction ceremony, a light reception will be held at 6 p.m. in the MHS cafeteria for all new inductees and their families. Former inductees, their families, alumni and members of the community are encouraged to stop by and congratulate the 2020 class.
Ann Greenfield, MHS athletic director, said the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions and this year’s event will honor the 2020 inductees. The Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is honored to announce the 2020 inductees who will be recognized during this year’s ceremony:
•Andy Ryan- Class of 1977
•Frank Gilliam- Class of 1978
•Tonya Alexander- Class of 1981
•Chris Dill- Class of 1991
•James Foster- Class of 1995
•1974 Boys Basketball Team
•Audrey Brown- Contributor to MISD for many years
The overall Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame began in 2016. The mission of the Hall is to acknowledge all respective MHS sports programs, and the coaches, athletes and contributors. The Hall of Fame recognition provides the community an opportunity to reminisce about the hard work and dedication of former coaches, players and contributors throughout the years for the Murray Independent School District. There are many worthy of this recognition, and the task of narrowing the list down each year is done so with great consideration.
The public is invited to attend. Dress is casual.
