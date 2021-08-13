MURRAY — In high school golf action Thursday afternoon, host Murray High outlasted a pair of strong Region 1 programs to win a boys match at the Murray Country Club.
Murray High's team total of 195 was enough to edge McCracken County by only seven strokes. Graves County was third with a 207.
Ian Dahncke led the Tigers with a nine-hole score of 48 and was backed by 49s from teammates Tucker Blane, Lincoln English and Nick Holcomb, while Kyle Crady tallied a 51. McCracken's Garrett Dowell had the lowest score overall with a 46.
On the girls' side, Murray High ended with a total of 190 in what amounted to exhibition contest as Graves only had one player and McCracken did not supply any players. Emerson Vaughn led the Lady Tigers with a nine-hole score of 40, while Macy Saylor backed that with a 45 and Jansyn Hays had a 47. Catherine Kim and Amelia Johnson finished with scores of 58 and 59, respectively.
Graves' lone player was the medalist for the day as Ellie West finished with a 37 for the Lady Eagles.
