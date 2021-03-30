MURRAY — Murray High had not won in fast-pitch softball against 4th District rival Marshall County in five years, heading into Monday’s 2021 season opener at Draffenville.
However, that streak is now over after the Lady Tigers used a sterling pitching effort from freshman Kylie Chapman and a strong offense to defeat the Lady Marshals by a 6-2 score. Chapman finished with 11 strikeouts while scattering six hits in going the distance for Murray High (1-0).
Murray High built a 3-0 advantage in the top of the third inning, then kept the Lady Marshals at bay the rest of the afternoon. Five of the Lady Tigers’ wins came with two outs.
The offensive attack was led by senior Makenzie Turley, who had three hits and four RBIs in the win. Junior Sydney Wyatt provided three hits and an RBI, while senior Emily Dawson had three hits, including a double, and eighth grader Layne Latimer delivered a hit and an RBI.
The last time the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Marshals was also in Draffenville. On that day, Murray High emerged with a 5-3 win in 2016. Monday’s win was also the first for the Lady Tigers against Marshall in eight meetings and also came in Head Coach Kimberly Pidcock’s first game at the helm.
Murray High will look to continue its winning ways tonight when it travels to Crittenden County for a 6 p.m. contest in Marion.
