MURRAY — Everyone knows that The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic between one-mile neighbors Calloway County and Murray High, when it comes to any sport, is going to be a heated, down-to-the-wire battle.
As Bruce Hornsby once coined in a song … “That’s just the way it is.”
However, when a dash of district spice is added to the mix, well, then things get even hotter. And that is the situation for tonight’s first installment of the soccer version of this series this season along College Farm Road.
On the girls’ side at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex, Calloway’s Lady Lakers could really send the 2nd District into a frenzy with a win over a Murray High team that probably has still not come down emotionally from last week’s emotional win over district queenpin Marshall County over on Doran Road. That 2-1 win at the Mallary France Soccer Complex was Murray High’s first against the Lady Marshals since 2018 and also marked their first loss in the district since 2020 against Graves County.
In the loss column, the district race is a tie with Marshall at 4-1 and Murray High now 3-1, so if the Lady Tigers (7-3 overall) can beat the Lady Lakers (6-3 overall), that would put Murray High and Marshall both 4-1 as Marshall does not play another district contest until later this week. However, one should not overlook the opportunity sitting in front of the Lady Lakers as they also only have one loss in district play at 3-1, following Monday’s win over Mayfield in Murray.
A win tonight would put Calloway ahead of Murray; both the Lady Lakers and Lady Tigers have close losses at Marshall. It also would serve to give the Lady Lakers the same kind of feeling their Murray High counterparts had last week as Calloway has not beaten Murray High in a while, since 2020 to be exact.
Calloway finally returned to play Monday after an extended break following a tough 4-2 loss to Bardstown in the Supersectional 1 title match of the Kentucky 2A Championships Tournament in Bowling Green. Bardstown went on to lose to state superpower Lexington Catholic in the Final Four over the weekend, but only by a 3-0 score as LexCath went on to defend its title in that event.
Calloway’s only scheduled match between Monday’s contest and the Bardstown match was rained out.
Meanwhile, on the boys’ side, fans are probably gearing for yet another cardiac special between the teams as all but a very few of the past several matches between Murray High and Calloway have either been decided late in the second half or in overtime.
It is the Lakers (6-4 overall) that are carrying the target of district leader into tonight’s matchup with the Tigers (9-3) as Calloway stands a perfect 4-0. And no one would like to take aim on that target more than the Tigers, who stand 2-2 in district play after a couple of very tough losses to Marshall, including Thursday’s 3-2 overtime defeat in which the Tigers had a 2-1 lead in the final minutes of regulation.
Murray High is also looking for its first win over the Lakers since 2020 when the Tigers swept Calloway in the regular season by wide margins, then barely survived a double-overtime classic in the district tournament. Calloway won three times in 2021, all by one-goal margins with one win coming in double OT and the second in a shootout.
Last year, the Lakers got a rare easy win, 4-0, at Mallary France after pulling out a 2-1 win at Jim Nix. That led to a district tourney match that was won by Calloway, 4-3, as Murray High scored twice in the final three minutes but could not get the tying goal.
However, Calloway will be a team to watch tonight after it sustained a surprising loss Thursday at University Heights Academy in Hopkinsville, the same team Murray High mauled, 6-1, in the Sectional 1 title match of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Tournament a few days earlier. The 2-1 loss to the Blazers came several days after the Lakers took an emotionally-draining 5-4 loss in a 2A Championships supersectional shootout to a Louisville DeSales team that did reach the title match of 2A this past weekend in Owensboro before falling to now-repeat champion Warren Central.
What should be a fun night of intense soccer starts with the girls match at 5:30, followed by the boys.
