OWENSBORO — The Murray High School boys basketball team traveled to Owensboro Thursday night to play the Apollo High School Eagles. With both teams coming into the game after dropping their opening contest of the 2020-21 season, someone was walking out of The Eagles Nest with their first win of the season.
Murray High won the coin toss and Apollo opened up in a 2-3 zone. On their first possession, the Tigers’ Charqwan McCallister missed a three-point shot. On the second possession, however, the junior attacked the gaps of the Eagle zone off of a ball screen and found Gabe Taylor in the right corner for a wide open three-point shot. Taylor knocked down the first of his four triples of the night. Taylors’ 12 points, Trey Boggess’s 10 points, and a game-high 20 points from Grant Whitaker led Murray High to a 56-41 victory.
The first quarter was a struggle for both teams on the offensive end and came to a close with Murray High trailing by a score of 9-8. As the second quarter started, the Tigers went on a 9-1 run over the first five minutes to open up a seven-point lead. Just when it seemed that the Murray pressure was going to allow them to blow the game open, the Eagles went on a 12-0 run of their own to take a 22-17 lead with just over two minutes left in the half.
Over the last two minutes and the first three minutes of the third quarter, the Tiger press began to take its toll. The Murray pressure created turnovers and easy scoring opportunities. When Taylor and McCallister hit back-to-back three-point shots two minutes into the third quarter, Murray High led by 11 points. When Grant Whitaker scored two layups off of their press within seconds of each other, the lead had grown to 15 points with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.
Apollo made one final run as they cut the lead to just six points with an 11-2 run to close out the third quarter. The Eagles could never get closer, though, as the Tigers steadily increased the lead back to 15 points for the final margin of victory.
Murray Head Coach Dior Curtis was pleased with the focus and intensity he got from his squad.
“Good win for us tonight,” Curtis said following the win. “We knew they were going to zone us and we started a little slow but picked it up in the third quarter. We were able to pressure them and cause some turnovers. We are piecing it together and I’m excited to see the growth of this team.”
The Tigers will now turn their attention to the First Region All “A” Classic which starts on Jan. 12.
