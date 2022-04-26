DRAFFENVILLE — The Murray High track and fields teams competed at the Chuck Gullo Twilight Relays this past weekend. Head Coach Krysten Sebby’s Tigers claimed fourth place in the boys competition with 77 points, while the Lady Tigers nabbed eighth with a total of 35.5 points. The event featured 16 teams from Kentucky and Illinois.
The unique event featured few opportunities for individuals to score points in events and put the focus squarely on teamwork in relays. The relays concept carried over to the field events as well, where the top two finishers from each squad were combined to earn their ranking and team points.
Much like many of the field events, the 1600-meter run was contested individually but the top finishers from each team were combined to create a 4x1600-meter relay team. The competition also included seldom-held events like the 800-meter sprint medley relay and the 4,000-meter distance medley relay. The highlight of the evening for many fans was the 4x100-meter throwers relay. The popular race was dubbed “The Rhino Relay” by the event announcer.
The Murray High boys were boosted by three first-place finishes. Xavier Biggers, Kainoa Olive, Mason Grant and Christian Seavers sprinted to victory in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays for the Tigers. Rowdy Sokolowski won the pole vault as an individual and teamed up with third-place finisher Cameron Youngblood to claim the pole vault relay title.
Luke Cross, Chase Renick, Tompkins and Owen Riddle teamed up to claim third in the 4x1600 relay. Cross finished in ninth place individually, while Renick claimed the 10th spot. Tompkins and Riddle grabbed 13th and 15th to round out the Murray High team.
Cross then teamed up with Tompkins, Caleb Cauley and Jimmy Kjellberg to place fourth in the 4,000 distance medley relay while the 4x800 team of Max Rosa, Tompkins, Renick and Kjellberg finished as the runner-up. In the 800 sprint medley relay, Lewis Bell, Amaretto Martin, and Keaton McCoy joined Cauley for fifth. The final traditional relay saw Biggers, Cauley, McCoy and Grant team up in the 4x400 to garner points for eighth place.
Along with Sokolowski and Youngblood’s win in the pole vault, the Tigers got points in several field events. Jayden Curtis and Lewis Bell teamed up in the long jump relay to grab sixth place, while McCoy snagged a couple of points with a sixth-place showing in the high jump. Will Mitchum and Wyatt Buffington paired to seize a third-place finish in the discus. Mitchum also scored in the shot put as he joined Zach Lasater to place fourth.
Mekhi Hudspeth teamed up with Mitchum, Lasater and Buffington to gracefully fly around the track in the highlight event of the meet. The Murray High quartet rumbled to a fifth-place finish in the 4x100 throwers relay.
In girls action on the track, the Lady Tigers’ 4,000 distance medley relay team of Allie Vonnahme, Tatum Faulkner, Isabelle Bourne and Leah Jenkins ran their way to a second-place finish. The same foursome earned third place in the 4x800.
The 4x200 team of Farris Howard, Canyon Bourque, Makayla Galyean and Alyssa Watkins finished in eighth place. Watkins also picked up eighth place in the 100 hurdles. Hollis Bourque joined Canyon Bourque, Faulkner and Jenkins to claim seventh in the 800 sprint medley.
Howard placed second in the high jump and teamed up with Kaydence Kindle to give Murray High 2 1/2 points in the high jump relay. Kynzlee Fox finished third in the pole vault to grab 3 1/2 points, while Kindle nabbed third place in the long jump.
Mira Kinsley earned two points for her ninth-place finish in the triple jump. Jade Oakley placed second in the discus and joined with Vonnahme to place third in the discus relay. Oakley and Makayla Alderman paired up to take sixth in the shot put relay for Sebby’s squad.
Murray High will now return home to host the Jimmy Harrell Relays on April 28.
