Murray High senior Luke Tompkins placed 28th out of 134 runners at the Christian County Season Opener cross country race.

HOPKINSVILLE — The Murray High cross country teams began their 2023 season on a hot August day in western Kentucky. While the heat affected the fans lining the course, coach Emily Chipman’s short-handed harriers kept their cool en route to a solid showing at the 2023 Christian County Season Opener.

With both of her squads facing injury and illness, Chipman was pleased with the early-season showing.  

