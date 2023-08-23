HOPKINSVILLE — The Murray High cross country teams began their 2023 season on a hot August day in western Kentucky. While the heat affected the fans lining the course, coach Emily Chipman’s short-handed harriers kept their cool en route to a solid showing at the 2023 Christian County Season Opener.
With both of her squads facing injury and illness, Chipman was pleased with the early-season showing.
“We had a fun first race, everyone finished and no one was hurt,” Chipman exclaimed after the race. “We have had some back-to-school illnesses and some are still recovering from injuries, so I didn’t have the entire team showing as I had hoped.”
The Lady Tigers only had three student-athletes competing on Saturday as they faced off against runners from 13 other schools. Chipman’s team was missing the services of one of its top returners in Leah Jenkins, among others.
Jade Green fell behind the leaders but powered to a fourth-place finish in the field of 71 competitors. Sophia Spier gave Murray High a pair of top 20 finishers when she pulled away from Alexis Herrera Loveto of Hopkinsville to earn 20th place. Holly Green came in 32nd as the trio of Lady Tigers gave Chipman a preview of what she can expect from her team when they reach full strength.
Bowling Green placed all five scorers in the top 20 en route to the team championship with 48 points. Fort Campbell was a distant second with 77 points. Murray High’s regional rival placed three runners in the top 20.
In boy’s action, the Tigers faced off against a sizeable field that included competitors from 18 teams. Like the Lady Tigers, Chipman’s boys were without their top runner as Guervenson Binfield-Smith was not available.
The Tigers did manage to finish 11th in the team standings despite missing Binfield-Smith, among others. Webster County ran away from the field to secure the team title as all five scorers placed in the top 25. Trojans Brice Nelson and Preston Glassco captured first and second, respectively.
Luke Tompkins led the way for Murray High with a 28th-place showing. Noble Kieffer finished 63rd while Pablo Perez came in 69th place. Cullen Larkin and Ben Cauley rounded out the scoring for Murray High in 73rd and 77th, respectively. Alex Sharp (109th), Thomas Bucy (115th), and Gavin Gorman (133rd) also competed for the Tigers.
Chipman was pleased with the effort of her teams and is looking forward to watching their growth throughout the season.
“As usual, we have a bunch of hardworking athletes who expect a lot of themselves,” Chipman said following the meet. “I was pleased with their times as it creates a baseline for improvement. Some of them would have preferred a better time for their first race, but I was pleased with their times. It’s early and it gives them goals.”
