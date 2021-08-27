MURRAY — Fans were treated to an exciting contest tonight as Calloway County and Murray High met in the annual Murray Bank Crosstown Classic football clash at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State campus.
In a game with lots of points, it was Murray High coming out on top by a 33-27 score.
Murray High (1-0) took an early 7-0 lead on a six-yard run by Andrew Orr but the Lakers responded as Kanyon Franklin found Drew Hudgin on a 14-yard scoring pass to tie the game at 7-7 just before the end of the opening quarter. Murray High would regain the lead on an 80-yard scoring dash by Xavier Biggers with 5:45 left before halftime, but again the Lakers (0-2) would tie the game as Franklin exploded 58 yards for a touchdown about a minute later to send the teams into halftime in a 14-14 deadlock.
Biggers was resume the scoring in the third quarter with a 12-yard run with 7:17 left to make the score 21-14 in favor of the Tigers. Then, the Tigers added to the lead about midway through the final stanza on Orr's two-yard plunge for a 27-14 lead.
Calloway was not finished, though, as the Lakers cut the lead to 27-21 on Franklin's four-yard run with 3 minutes left. However, the Tigers would pad the lead again on Rowdy Sokolowslki's two-yard quarterback keeper with 1:17 left for a 33-21 edge. The Lakers would respond one more time as Franklin found Tate Weatherly for a 15-yard scoring strike with 30 seconds left to trim the lead to 33-27.
Calloway attempted an onside kick but Murray High recovered the ball to seal the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.