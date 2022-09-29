MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield is advising Murray High football fans that they need to make special preparations if wishing to attend Friday night’s game against Fort Campbell.
The game will be played at Fryar Stadium, which is within the confines of a United States Army base. This means the situation is considerably different when it comes to accessing the site, as opposed to other places games are played.
