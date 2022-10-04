Chiles scores

With Murray High Head Coach Al Bassett (left) watching, Lady Tiger Macy Chiles (21) sends a spike past the block attempt of Marshall County's Tori Shaw Thursday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

PADUCAH — Murray High found itself swimming in some very choppy waters this past weekend at the ultra-competitive Quad State Volleyball Tournament, hosted at McCracken County High School.

As expected, the Lady Tigers took some bumps, dropping their first five matches against a very strong field. However, they managed to emerge with a win in their final appearance, defeating Hopkinsville in straight sets, 25-21, 25-13.