PADUCAH — Murray High found itself swimming in some very choppy waters this past weekend at the ultra-competitive Quad State Volleyball Tournament, hosted at McCracken County High School.
As expected, the Lady Tigers took some bumps, dropping their first five matches against a very strong field. However, they managed to emerge with a win in their final appearance, defeating Hopkinsville in straight sets, 25-21, 25-13.
That leaves Murray High at 8-15 on the season.
Murray High started with a 22-9, 25-17 loss Friday to an Owensboro Apollo team that is now 16-12 and went 4-2 during the tournament, including a tight straight-sets win over Region 1 power Christian Fellowship. Crittenden County, also now 16-12, then defeated the Lady Tigers 25,18, 25-8. The Lady Rockets went on to upset a strong University Heights Academy squad on Saturday.
Friday night closed with a 25-11, 25-7 loss to the host Lady Mustangs, Region 1’s top team the past several seasons and 25-6 after this tourney. McCracken went 7-0 in the event and defeated the Lady Tigers again on Saturday, 25-7, 25-11.
Saturday, the Lady Tigers were much more competitive and took a talented Germantown (Tennessee) program to three sets before falling by a 17-25, 26-24, 15-11 final score. Murray High then got the win over Hoptown.
With this week being fall break, Murray High is off until Monday when it travels to Hickman to face a Fulton County team it defeated earlier this season in the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament at Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.