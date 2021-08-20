breaking
Murray High girls win 10th straight All-A Region 1 golf title
- Staff Report
-
-
LEDBETTER — The Murray High Lady Tigers won their 10th straight All-A Classic Region 1 golf title today at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter.
Murray High won the event with a teams score of 388 at the very tough course along the Ohio River in Livingston County. Macy Saylor led the Lady Tigers with a 90, while Emerson Vaughn followed that with a 91 and Jansyn Hays finished with a 95. Catherine Kim had a 112 and Amelie Johnson had a 119 to finish the Lady Tiger scoring.
On the boys' side, Grant Whitaker had the top score for Murray High with an 87, but that will not be enough to qualify him for the state All-A. Ian Dahncke was next with a 99, while Kyle Crady carded a 101 and Connor McCuiston ended with a 103. Paducah's St. Mary Vikings won the boys title as Rocco Zakutney's 71 also won the individual title.
St Mary's Ellie Roof shot a 72 to win the girls title.
The Lady Tigers now advance to the state All-A in early September in Richmond.
Recommended for you
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Obituaries Aug. 17, 2021
- Parents show up in force to protest mask rules to Calloway school board
- Obituaries Aug. 16, 2021
- Obituaries August 19, 2021
- Missouri authorities charge Murray man with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of weapon
- Obituaries Aug. 20, 2021
- Obituaries Aug. 13, 2021
- Morgan: Saratoga Farms fire started in garage attic
- Murray State Regent Schooley remembered
- Fire destroys Saratoga Farms house Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.