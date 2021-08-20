Murray High girls win 10th All-A title

There is a tradition for the Murray High girls to splash themselves with water at the conclusion of the All-A Classic Region 1 Tournament, when they know they have won the event. So, after freshman Emerson Vaughn finished her round Friday at Drake Creel Golf Club in Ledbetter, the splashing began. Here, Catherine Kim douses teammate Jansyn Hays, right, as Amelie Johnson watches Kim.

 jOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times
LEDBETTER — The Murray High Lady Tigers won their 10th straight All-A Classic Region 1 golf title today at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter.
 
Murray High won the event with a teams score of 388 at the very tough course along the Ohio River in Livingston County. Macy Saylor led the Lady Tigers with a 90, while Emerson Vaughn followed that with a 91 and Jansyn Hays finished with a 95. Catherine Kim had a 112 and Amelie Johnson had a 119 to finish the Lady Tiger scoring.
 
On the boys' side, Grant Whitaker had the top score for Murray High with an 87, but that will not be enough to qualify him for the state All-A. Ian Dahncke was next with a 99, while Kyle Crady carded a 101 and Connor McCuiston ended with a 103. Paducah's St. Mary Vikings won the boys title as Rocco Zakutney's 71 also won the individual title.
 
St Mary's Ellie Roof shot a 72 to win the girls title. 
 
The Lady Tigers now advance to the state All-A in early September in Richmond.

