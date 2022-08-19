LEDBETTER — The Murray High girls golf team notched its 11th straight Kentucky All "A" Region 1 championship this afternoon at the Drake Creek Golf Club in Livingston County.
Murray High was able to defeat Mayfield by 25 strokes in claiming the title. This was different from last year's event when the Lady Tigers won as the only team able to submit four individual scores.
Today, the continued improved play of sophomore Emerson Vaughn was the difference as she finished with the second-best individual score of the event, a 77. That was four strokes behind Ballard Memorial's Madison Glisson. Vaughn also edged last year's champion, Ellie Roof of St. Mary, who finished third with a 79, marking the second time Vaughn has beaten Roof in an 18-hole tourney.
Vaughn's score spearheaded the Lady Tigers' winning score of 370. Classmate Macy Saylor had a 91, while senior Catherine Kim's 100 and junior Jansyn Hays' 102 finished the Murray High scoring.
Today was also a very good day for the Murray High boys as they made one of their best showings in an All "A" regional in several years. The Tigers ended in second place as a team with a four-man score of 348, which was 17 strokes behind defending champion and area power St. Mary.
Two Tiger seniors led the attack as Grant Whitaker fired an 82 and Tucker Blane, who has steadily improved this season, managed an 84 at the tough Drake Creek course. Freshman Ian Dahncke had an 89, while sophomore Scott Winchester ended with a 93.
