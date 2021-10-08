MURRAY — Murray High School will induct their fifth class into the Murray High Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Murray High School.
Prior to the induction ceremony, a light reception will be held at 6 in the cafeteria for all new inductees, former inductees, their families, alumni and community members.
Last year, there was no ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, so this will be for the induction of the class of 2020 on this date. The Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is honored to announce this year’s inductees:
•Andy Ryan- Class of 1977;
•Frank Gilliam- Class of 1978;
•Tonya Alexander- Class of 1981;
•Chris Dill- Class of 1991;
•James Foster- Class of 1995;
•1974 Boys Basketball Team -Head Coach Bobby Toon, Assistant Coach Jerry Shelton -Players-Danny Hudspeth, Glenn Jackson, Ray Lane, Tyrone McCuiston, John Shelley, Eli Alexander, Dale McCuiston, Phil Miller, Mark Williams, David Frank, Lindy Suiter, Bob Wilder; Managers- Phil Adams and Stan Henley
•Audrey Brown- Contributor to MISD for many years;
The overall Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame began in 2016. It combines all sports with many incredible coaches, athletes and contributors. This day of recognition will give the community an opportunity to reminisce about the hard work and dedication of former coaches, players and contributors throughout the years for the Murray Independent School District. There are many worthy of this recognition but each year the task of narrowing the list down is taken with great consideration.
The public is invited to attend. Dress is casual.
