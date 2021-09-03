Murray High vs. Trigg

Murray High defenders Tyrone Grogan (77) and Ben Davis (29) converge on Trigg County runner Kendric Adams tonight at Ty Holland Stadium. It was the defense that preserved the Tigers' 28-20 win with a critical fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — On a night where a lot went wrong, Murray High found a way to make the big play at the right time tonight against Trigg County.

A defensive stand on fourth-and-short from deep in Murray High territory preserved the Tigers' 28-20 over Trigg to move them to 3-0 on the young season. 

Murray High seemed to have things in hand in the first quarter. On the strength of quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski, who had a pair of scoring runs and a 17-yard scoring pass to Xavier Biggers that left the Tigers up 21-8 at the end of the first quarter. 

The Wildcats (1-2), though would fight back in the second quarter, getting a 17-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jacob Wease to receiver Jerimyah Shearer on fourth-down to trim the lead to 21-14 with 7:45 left. Then, after the Wildcats intercepted a pass, they drove to another score before halftime with running back Kelsey Parham crossing the goal line to cut the lead to 21-20.

However, after both teams were unable to score in the third quarter, it would be Sokolowski scoring his third touchdown of the night on a 25-yard sprint that padded Murray High's lead at 28-20 with 7:45 to go. That led to the climax as the Tiger defense found a way to stuff Parham on a fourth-and-short run from the Murray High 22-yard line. 