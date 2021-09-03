MURRAY — On a night where a lot went wrong, Murray High found a way to make the big play at the right time tonight against Trigg County.
A defensive stand on fourth-and-short from deep in Murray High territory preserved the Tigers' 28-20 over Trigg to move them to 3-0 on the young season.
Murray High seemed to have things in hand in the first quarter. On the strength of quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski, who had a pair of scoring runs and a 17-yard scoring pass to Xavier Biggers that left the Tigers up 21-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats (1-2), though would fight back in the second quarter, getting a 17-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jacob Wease to receiver Jerimyah Shearer on fourth-down to trim the lead to 21-14 with 7:45 left. Then, after the Wildcats intercepted a pass, they drove to another score before halftime with running back Kelsey Parham crossing the goal line to cut the lead to 21-20.
However, after both teams were unable to score in the third quarter, it would be Sokolowski scoring his third touchdown of the night on a 25-yard sprint that padded Murray High's lead at 28-20 with 7:45 to go. That led to the climax as the Tiger defense found a way to stuff Parham on a fourth-and-short run from the Murray High 22-yard line.
