PADUCAH — The Murray High cross country teams traveled to Stuart Nelson Park in Paducah on Saturday, Sept. 11, to race in the McCracken County Cross Country Invitational. It was a perfect morning for a race as the Tigers hit the trails against teams from across western Kentucky. The Tigers boys competed against runners from 15 different teams while the girls faced off with 10 other teams.
Luke Cross led the Tiger runners across the finish line in the five-kilometer varsity boys race with his best time of the season by more than 30 seconds. The invitational had 112 competitors enter and 90 runners finish the race. Cross claimed 14th place against stiff competition from several schools that are expected to compete for their respective regional championships. Runners from three teams claimed 12 of the top 15 spots in the boy’s race. Webster County, Muhlenberg County and McCracken County all had strength in numbers in the lead pack as the runners made their way around the course.
Ben Cauley was the second Murray High runner to finish as he claimed 43rd place more than two minutes behind Cross. Cauley eclipsed his best time of the season by more than one minute. Noble Kieffer and Luke Tompkins followed Cauley for the Tigers in 52nd and 54th place respectively. Cullen Larkin was the final scorer for Murray High with a 59th place finish. Other finishers for the Tiger boys included Chayse Yearry in 70th, Thomas Bucy in 82nd, and Cody Hodges in 84th.
Murray High finished ninth in the team competition with 192 points. The Tigers were only two points behind eighth-place Paducah Tilghman. McCracken County won the team title with 46 points while Webster County was close behind with 51 points. Muhlenberg County rounded out the top three teams with 58 points.
The girl’s race featured 70 individual entries and 59 total finishers as the Murray High girls were led by Leah Jenkins. Jenkins crossed the finish line in fifth place to claim a medal for the Tiger girls while shaving six seconds off her best time of the season. Jade Green claimed 17th place for the Tigers just over two minutes after Jenkins finished. Madeline Howell was the final Murray High competitor in 27th place. The Tiger did not have enough runners available to compete for the team title. Webster County placed five runners in the top 11 to win the team championship with a remarkable 24 points.
Both Tiger teams are off this weekend before returning to competition at the Marshall County Invitational on Sept. 25.
