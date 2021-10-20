HOPKINSVILLE — The Murray High cross country teams competed in their final race of the regular season on Saturday. The Tigers boys and girls teams traveled to Hopkinsville to participate in the King and Queen of the West Invitational hosted by Hopkinsville High School and former Murray State coach Pablo Sanchez.
The Murray High girls finished in fourth place out of six teams in the team competition with 87 points. Hopkinsville won the team title with a total of 39 points, as they finished with three of the top five runners out of 55 total competitors.
The Tigers were led by Jade Green and Leah Jenkins in 10th and 11th place, respectively. Marlee Riddle managed a 22nd place finish while Meg Robinson (25th) and Madeline Howell (29th) rounded out the Murray High girls to score points. Cammy Smith came in 50th place and Macey Collier crossed the finish line in 54th to complete the Tigers day.
In boy’s action, Guevernson Binfield-Smith led the Tigers by finishing 17th out of 102 runners competing for 11 teams. Luke Tompkins was the second Murray High runner to cross the finish line as he came in 57th place. Cullen Larkin (60th), Noble Kieffer (68th), and Ben Cauley (80th) rounded out the Murray High runners to score points. Cooper Eye (85th), Chayse Yearry (89th), Thomas Bruce (99th), and Cody Hodges (101st) rounded out the Tigers to compete in the race.
The Tigers finished eighth out of 11th teams in the team standings with 226 points. Trigg County won the competition led by race winner Austin Cavanaugh. The Murray High team score was one point ahead of regional rival Fort Campbell. Murray High was once again without the services of its top runner from the past two seasons as Luke Cross continues to deal with a lower leg injury.
