HOPKINSVILLE — The Murray High cross country teams got their season off to an early start at the Christian County Season Opener in Hopkinsville on Saturday.
Coach Emily Chipman looked on as her runners got their first taste of racing action in 2022 on the five-kilometer course at Hopkinsville Community College.
Runners from 12 different high schools participated in the boys competition as Murray High’s Luke Tompkins earned the first medal of his career. Tompkins’s 13th-place performance helped lead the Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the team competition.
Noble Kieffer came in 32nd, while Ben Cauley finished right behind him in 33rd place. Owen Riddle was not far behind Cauley with a 37th-place showing. Matthew Ashlock and Jack Stiff rounded out the Murray High scoring with 51st and 58th-place finishes respectively. Cameron Davis (61st), Gavin Gorman (63rd) and Thomas Bucy (66th) also completed the race for the Tigers.
The Murray High girls were without several key competitors as early-season injuries limited their numbers. Sophie Spier, a sophomore, and senior Marlee Riddle led the short-handed Lady Tigers with medal finishes. Spier claimed 11th place, while Riddle crossed the finish line in 19th to seize her medal.
Two other Murray High athletes joined the pair of medalists in traversing the course. Madelyn Myers came in 28th place and Macey Collier finished 36th to close out the athletes finishing the race for Chipman’s squad. With only four finishers, Murray High was not eligible for a team score.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith and his younger brother, Steeven Binfield-Smith, ran away from their fellow competitors to finish first and second in middle school action. Guervenson won the three-kilometer race by more than a minute over Steeven as the duo claimed the only medals for the Murray Middle team.
Edward Utgaard and Asher Kieffer came in 94th and 95th, while teammate Bram Larkin crossed the line in 125th for the Tigers. The Murray Middle boys finished sixth in the team standings.
The Murray Middle girls claimed fifth place in the team standings.
Della Podrovitz came in 49th and Zoe Rea finished 67th to lead the girl’s team on the course. Amelia Donnelly placed 85th while Ginny Chipman followed her at 91st. Olivia Myers rounded out the Murray Middle finishers in 95th place.
