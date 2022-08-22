LEDBETTER – For Murray High Head Golf Coach Denise Whitaker, Friday’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Championship was almost the best of two worlds.
On one hand, there was the expected outcome as the Lady Tigers won their 11th straight All “A” regional team title at the very tough Drake Creek Golf Club in southern Livingston County. However, it came in a fashion that was a bit different as, after having the past few come basically by default because it was the only school to have four players submit scores, Murray High had to win this one outright, edging Mayfield by 25 strokes.
On the other hand, Whitaker was absolutely giddy about the performance of her boys’ team, which finished second to traditional boys’ golf powerhouse St. Mary out of Paducah. The Tigers also showed that they can more than pressure the Vikings, almost matching them score-for score before St. Mary emerged with a 17-stroke win, much closer of a margin than has been the case with these teams the past several years.
“I’m very proud of both teams,” Whitaker said after a post-tournament session that included lots of hugs and praises for her players. “Hey! The Mayfield girls came out here and did great and it was great for us that they were here. We need that challenge around here and it makes it fun. I just wish more girls were playing (in the region).
“Our boys came out here and challenged St. Mary, who, as we all know, is a phenomenal golf team, but we were able to go after them today and that’s what we wanted to do. I wanted those boys to come out here strong and confident and I didn’t pressure them too much. I just wanted them to come out here and give it a great, great run and they sure did.”
In this 11-year winning streak for the Lady Tigers, it has been rare that they have found themselves late in the day at the regional actually wondering if they would win. That, though, was the case Friday, so much so that the Lady Tigers did not engage in their custom of pouring water on each other after their final player of the day finishes her round.
They would have been fine doing that, though, and it was that final player for the Lady Tigers who finished things in style. Sophomore Emerson Vaughn, who is having easily her best year, added another notch to her belt by carding an 18-hole score of 77, which was second only to Ballard Memorial’s Madison Glisson’s 73 for the individual title and two strokes ahead of last year’s champion, Ellie Roof of St. Mary, giving Vaughn her second-career finish ahead of Roof in an 18-hole event.
And where doubt seemed to have crept into the Lady Tigers when it came to an 11th team title, Vaughn was begging to differ as she left the 18th green.
“When I got off the course, everyone was like, ’We’re not going to win.’ So I just told them, ‘Hey! We’re going to win,’ and I knew we were going to win. I just knew,” Vaughn said.
Vaughn’s score, 14 strokes below her total in last year’s regional at Drake Creek, spearheaded the Lady Tigers’ winning score of 370. Classmate Macy Saylor had a 91, while senior Catherine Kim’s 100 and junior Jansyn Hays’ 102 finished the Murray High scoring. Mayfield ended with a 395.
The Lady Tigers’ total Friday was 18 strokes below last year’s region-winning score. Once the totals were known and the title was again Murray High’s, Whitaker became nostalgic.
“(Murray Middle Assistant Principal David) McDowell sent me a picture (Thursday) of our team from 10 years ago when they won the regional and (McDowell’s daughter and future Murray State standout) Sarah was on that team. So I texted back, ‘I hope we can keep that streak alive that your daughter started,’” Whitaker said. “I’m just thrilled with this.”
On the boys’ side, the Tigers may have served notice for the future as half of the scores they submitted came from underclassmen. However, Whitaker was very pleased with the performance of two seniors, Grant Whitaker, who missed a second trip to the state All “A” tourney by only four strokes, has had success in this event before. However, it was the 84 by classmate Tucker Blane that was surprising as he continues to cut strokes from his rounds this season but showed he could do it on a big stage.
“Tucker practices so hard and has had such a great attitude this year. I’m so glad he played well here today,” Whitaker said, praising the younger contributors in the same fashion. Freshman Ian Dahncke cut 10 strokes from last year’s regional score with an 89, while sophomore Scott Winchester contributed a 93. Murray High’s score of 348 was almost 50 strokes lower than last year.
“We had three boys in the 80s and one in the low 90s. Is that right? They came out to practice (last) Monday and had a challenge with themselves, with underclassmen going against upperclassmen and I think they loved it and had a lot of fun with it
“So, I told them, ‘I need you to do this in the tournament. Go out and have fun, have confidence and a good demeanor and don’t get stressed out.’ They did that today.”
Christian Fellowship’s Hayden Engler took the individual title Friday with a 76.
Murray High’s girls advance as a team to the state tourney later this year in Richmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.