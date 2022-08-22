LEDBETTER – For Murray High Head Golf Coach Denise Whitaker, Friday’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Championship was almost the best of two worlds.

On one hand, there was the expected outcome as the Lady Tigers won their 11th straight All “A” regional team title at the very tough Drake Creek Golf Club in southern Livingston County. However, it came in a fashion that was a bit different as, after having the past few come basically by default because it was the only school to have four players submit scores, Murray High had to win this one outright, edging Mayfield by 25 strokes.