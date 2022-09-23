Bourne

Murray High's Isabelle Bourne (28) battles for the ball with Caldwell County's Mariah Merritt Saturday night during the Kentucky All "A" Sectional 1 title match at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray High’s soccer girls have had success at the Kentucky All “A” Classic State Tournament.

Three times, they have reached the title match. Every time, it has been Owensboro Catholic that has defeated the Lady Tigers — 2017, 2016 and 2014 — with the 2016 loss probably being the most painful, coming by a 3-2 final score.

