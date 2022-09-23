MURRAY — Murray High’s soccer girls have had success at the Kentucky All “A” Classic State Tournament.
Three times, they have reached the title match. Every time, it has been Owensboro Catholic that has defeated the Lady Tigers — 2017, 2016 and 2014 — with the 2016 loss probably being the most painful, coming by a 3-2 final score.
Now, Murray High (13-3) prepares to load the bus and head to Frankfort again. Since 2013, there has only been one time that program has not been to the All “A” state event and Head Coach Shauna Traylor said that, when it comes to this event, the philosophy is always the same.
“It is the most fun experience for us,” Traylor said, emphasizing that this is true, win or lose. “It’s fun to go up together and the girls really seem to enjoy their time there.”
Have fun. It may seem like a feeble concept but has worked well for Traylor and her program. Along the three years the Lady Tigers reached the title match, they also have won at least one match in this event twice (2020 against Kentucky Country Day and 2015 against Louisville Collegiate).
Yes, O’Cath will be at Capital View Park. The Lady Aces also ended Murray High’s stay last year with a first-round win. However, that is not the Lady Tigers’ concern right now. That distinction goes to a Bardstown Bethlehem team (8 a.m. Central Saturday) with one of the wildest nicknames in Kentucky high school sports, the Banshees.
So far this season, Bethlehem has compiled a 12-4 record that includes competitive losses to three of the commonwealth’s best, Lexington Catholic, Sacred Heart Academy of Louisville and South Oldham.
It is a team Traylor said her team knows well.
“We see them at our camp in the summer, so we know what they can do,” said Traylor, whose program is 1-2 against Bethlehem at All “A” State, with the win coming in 2016. Bethlehem won the last meeting by an 8-0 score in 2020.
