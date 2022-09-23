Crouch

Murray High's Collier Crouch (8) clears the ball from the Tiger defensive zone against Mayfield at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Prior to this season, Murray High Head Boys Soccer Coach Jared Rosa talked about how, eventually, his team would need to deal with some of the more established program in Kentucky in order to be standing above everyone else at the end of the season.

In most cases, those top teams are from private schools that are well-financed and can reach into other areas to obtain players year after year. However, Rosa does not care about how they become so strong.

