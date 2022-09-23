MURRAY — Prior to this season, Murray High Head Boys Soccer Coach Jared Rosa talked about how, eventually, his team would need to deal with some of the more established program in Kentucky in order to be standing above everyone else at the end of the season.
In most cases, those top teams are from private schools that are well-financed and can reach into other areas to obtain players year after year. However, Rosa does not care about how they become so strong.
He wants to play them, period, and that is why he is excited about this weekend’s Kentucky All “A” State Tournament in Frankfort. In the Tigers’ first match, they get to meet one of types of programs, Newport Central Catholic.
“It’ll be a real test for sure,” said Rosa, whose team will clash with the Thoroughbreds at 2 p.m. Saturday at Capital View Park. “I do like playing these games, though. I mean, eventually, you’ve got to play teams like that, whether you play them in the first game or the last game.
“It’s all kind of relative to me, so I just want us to get up there and see what we’ve got.”
So far, the Tigers have had too much for the opponent this season, more often than not. With Thursday’s win over Paducah Tilghman at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, Murray High is now 12-3.
The ‘Breds also have won way more games than their opponents as they had compiled an 11-2-2 mark before having Thursday’s match at St. Henry in Erlanger canceled.
Murray High has had its share of success in this event, winning at least one match on three occasions (2015, 16 and 20). The Tigers have also met NewCath once, battling to a 2-2 tie in 2018.
Murray High’s last win in the All “A” state event was in 2020 when the Tigers edged Lexington Christian before falling to Louisville Collegiate in the second round.
