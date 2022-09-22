MURRAY — With their upcoming matchup with Christian County (1-4) this Friday night, the Murray High Tigers (2-2) football team worked on themselves during the bye week last week and focused on trying to get better. They will be headed to Hopkinsville trying to end a two-game losing streak after starting the season winning their first two contests.
“I think it was good for us just to have that break,” said second-year Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling. “For mental reasons and get some extra work conditioning-wise, weights and a little more focus on some things. You have that week and it gives you chance to reflect on what you’ve done, where you’re going and what we need to get accomplished in the next few weeks.”
The Tigers will be facing Colonels Friday night, have their own four-game losing slide they’re dealing with and whose only win on the season has come against a winless Caldwell County team over a month ago. So, at least on paper, The Tigers should be heavily favored, and Bowling addressed how he handles the approach to a game like this with his team.
“First of all, I don’t think we’re in a position right now to be thinking that anybody is automatic,” said Bowling. “Just because we’ve got to focus on us. We’ve got to get better at what we do and we don’t have time to take a week off. The main thing we have to do is try to get better.”
At the halfway point through the season, Bowling elaborated on what he thinks about his team to this point.
“I still think that we’re young and we’re learning,” said Bowling. “But they’re eager to learn and eager to get better. They come to practice everyday focused and ready to get better. Last week we worked on some defensive things, but I think, all in all, we have guys that have a lot of tenacity that don’t give up in tough situations.”
The Tigers travel to Hoptown Friday night for the game which starts at 7:00 pm.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said that Friday’s game at Christian County will be played at the Stadium of Champions. All tickets must be purchased through Murray High’s GoFan page.
