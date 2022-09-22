Curtis

Murray High's Jayden Curtis (5) takes the handoff from quarterback Collin Wilson a few weeks ago against Union County at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — With their upcoming matchup with Christian County (1-4) this Friday night, the Murray High Tigers (2-2) football team worked on themselves during the bye week last week and focused on trying to get better. They will be headed to Hopkinsville trying to end a two-game losing streak after starting the season winning their first two contests.

“I think it was good for us just to have that break,” said second-year Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling. “For mental reasons and get some extra work conditioning-wise, weights and a little more focus on some things. You have that week and it gives you chance to reflect on what you’ve done, where you’re going and what we need to get accomplished in the next few weeks.”