MURRAY — In the Commonwealth of Kentucky, it is well known that the city of Lexington is where some very solid basketball is played.
Obviously, it starts with the main occupant, the University of Kentucky, long known as a national powerhouse and home to a program that has won seven national championships.
Then, there are the high schools, which have brought much acclaim to the Fayette County seat. Over the years, Lexington programs have won 14 state boys championships and one is responsible for several of them — Henry Clay. Although the vast majority of their state titles came in the 1910s and ‘20s, the Blue Devils program has won six of Lexington’s state titles and been close other times.
The last championship is one still discussed today, and it came at the expense of a team from the Purchase Area. In 1983, a nearly-packed house at the home of the UK Wildcats — fabled Rupp Arena — watched a classic battle between Cinderella story Carlisle County and the established Blue Devils. It needed three overtimes before a putback of a missed shot gave Henry Clay the win.
Now, 39 years later, Henry Clay meets another Region 1 team on the hardwood of Rupp Arena. This time, it is Murray High (25-6), who will try to turn the trick and continue the region’s streak of winning in the Sweet 16 after McCracken County advanced to the Elite Eight last year.
Before that happened, the last time a Region 1 team had won a game in a state tournament was 2016, when it happened to be Murray High that handily beat Buckhorn. To repeat that performance this week at Rupp, the Tigers must rely on what drove it to its first regional title since ’16 — tough defense.
In its last outing, more than a week ago, Murray High stifled McCracken by holding the Mustangs in check in winning by a 35-28 score at the CFSB Center in Murray.
Looking at the Blue Devils’ record, it appears they are a mixed bag when it comes to the pace they prefer. Henry Clay can beat teams by scoring lots of points — it has been in at least the 70s 12 times — and it can play slow-down as its 41-36 win over Lexington rival Frederick Douglass showed in the Region 11 title game at McBrayer Arena on the Eastern Kentucky campus in Richmond.
The Blue Devils (27-8) beat Douglass a little more than a week after dropping a 57-54 decision in the 42nd District title game.
“Henry Clay is a very good team. They started the season the season 10-0 and they play a very challenging schedule,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis.
Any discussion of the Blue Devils starts with guards Aziel Blackwell and Kanye Henderson, who were big in the win over Douglass.
“Blackwell is a great player from what I’ve seen so far. Kanye Henderson and Blackwell will be the toughest backcourt we have played all season. They also have Kolin Brown who compliments those two very well,” Curtis said.
Murray High enters as one of the top defensive teams in the commonwealth. The Tigers are fifth, allowing 48.1 points a game. McCracken was first this season at 43.2, while Henry Clay was 16th at 51.3.
The Tigers are also 14th in team margin, winning their games by an average of 15.9 points. Murray High is also seventh in the state in field-goal percentage, hitting 53.8% of its shots.
“We need all of our bench guys to contribute in order for us to be successful,” Curtis said of how his team needs to have more people making things happen than ring leaders Grant Whitaker, a guard, and Trey Boggess, a forward. Guard Caleb Gill has proven very capable of providing that counter punch.
“We have been fortunate to have guys step up in big situations when their names are called. (Centers) Zavion Carman and Lincoln English will need to control the boards and finish around the rim. At the state level, everyone has size and athletic ability and we have to be able to match that.”
“Our goal is to go deep and show the state what Murray basketball is about, so we need to keep the same mindset as before of one game at a time; 16 boys teams will start play on Wednesday and, by the time we play Thursday night, six of those teams will have already advanced and six teams’ seasons will be over. Our team has to continue to buy in on the defensive end and execute on the offensive end.”
Today’s game can be heard on WNBS 1340 AM/99.7 FM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.