MURRAY — Darren P. Bowling has been named Murray High School Football Coach. Bowling is a 25-year veteran educator. He leaves his position at Olive Branch High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi., as varsity head coach, athletic director and teacher.
Bowling’s coaching career boasts six state championships in multiple sports, with six regional and district football championships. As the former 11-year head coach with the Union City Tennessee Golden Tornadoes, Bowling led the team to four state championships in 2013, 2014, 2015 (1A), and 2017 (2A), while maintaining a 38-game winning streak in 2013, 2014 and 2015. During Bowling’s 12 seasons at Union City, seven district titles were claimed with 116 wins and a .753 winning percentage.
Prior to Bowling’s Union City tenure, he guided the Silliman High School Wildcats, in Clinton, Louisana, (outside of Baton Rouge) to two state championships.
Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, said the MISD is excited to welcome Coach Bowling as the head coach to the MHS Football program. “Murray Independent is very pleased to welcome Darren Bowling as the next head coach of the MHS Tiger football program. We are excited to have a coach of his caliber showing interest in our athletic program. He represents the qualities and character we seek to lead our students at Murray High School.”
The 2013 Tennessee Titan’s High School Coach of the Year and the 2009, 2013, 2014, and 2017 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Football State Coach of the Year, Bowling’s overall coaching record is 216-95. His record includes coaching spots at Union City, Obion County, and Dyersburg, Tennessee, Silliman High School, Clinton, Louisana, and Indianola Academy in Mississippi.
Bowling said he has been blessed to lead teams to six state championships, but while winning is important, it’s not the championships that made his career. “It is the opportunity I have been allowed to mentor and lead young men as they mature into well-rounded adults. My focus has always been to build them up mentally, physically, emotionall and socially. I feel that championships are won with hard work, team-work, good character, and discipline more often than just talent alone. I am a man with high morals and integrity who tries to lead by example while serving those around me.”
Bowling extends his appreciation to Coy Samons, MISD superintendent, Tony Jarvis, MHS principal, Heath Walls, MHS assistant principal, and Ann Greenfield, MHS athletic director for their professionalism during the search process. “Murray will be a family-type atmosphere, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running and welcome the opportunity to be a part of the Tiger community.”
Greenfield said Bowling will take the helm as coach with the Murray High School Football Tigers after the dead period ends on July, 10. “We welcome Darren Bowling as our new head football coach, and am happy for Coach Bowling and his family. I am confident Coach Bowling will continue the tradition we have at Murray High, as his record speaks loudly. I look forward to this season.”
Bowling attended Northeast Louisiana University, (now University of Louisiana Monroe) for two years after earning a track scholarship. He then transferred to Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi, where he received his bachelor’s in rducation and health, physical education.
Bowling is married to high school sweetheart, Dawn. They have four children, Chase, 29, Meri-Morgan, 24, and Taylor and Tyler (twins), 21.
“Murray High is very excited to add Coach Darren Bowling as our head football coach and see him lead our program into the future.” said Tony Jarvis, MHS principal.
Heath Walls, MHS assistant principal said, “We are excited about our new coach. He brings a level of experience second to none. I believe he will fit in with the Tiger tradition and pride very well.”
Due to the KHSAA Dead Period restrictions, a formal introduction with players, coaches, parents, and the public will occur after the dead period ends. Dead period runs June 25-July 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.