MURRAY — Murray High will host this year’s Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said Wednesday that the event will involve two sites on the campus at the intersection of Doran Road and Sycamore Street. One will be Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, while the other will be the Bob Rogers Murray High School Multipurpose Gymnasium.
“In recent years, it was hosted by the Paducah Convention Center, but there was a scheduling conflict,” Greenfield said. “Tickets will be $10 for an all-day pass. Cash will be taken at the gate. Russ Buchanan, new Region 1 All ‘A’ representative, will be the tournament manager.”
Murray High will play in Pool B at the Rogers Gym. The Lady Tigers, who are coming off a straight-sets loss at Marshall County on Tuesday, will begin play at 8:30 a.m. against Mayfield. Their next match will be at 10:30 against Fulton County, followed by a match at 1:30 p.m. with Community Christian Academy and another at 5:30 against St. Mary.
Semifinals will be at 7 with the championship match to follow.
