Saturday marked the induction of the 2022 class for the Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Inductees included Richie Richardson (Class of 1977), Haley Armstrong (Class of 2012), Scott Turner (Class of 1982), James Payne (Class of 1989), Richard Workman (Class of 1962), Jennifer Parker (Class of 1990) and the members of the 1982 Murray High girls golf team (Coach Judy Muehleman Tidwell, Velvet Milkman, Lee Holcomb, Connie Spann and Laura Montgomery Jones). The overall Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame began in 2016. This day of recognition gives the past and present members of the Murray High Athletic Family, the community, alumni from near and far and their family and friends a day to reminisce about the many memories of the time they were involved in Murray High Athletics.
