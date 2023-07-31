MURRAY — Murray High School will induct its seventh class into the Murray High Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Murray High campus.
Prior to the induction ceremony, a light reception will be held at 4 p.m. in the commons area for all new inductees and their families, former inductees, Murray High alumni and community members.
The Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is honored to announce this year’s inductees: Tony Thompson- Class of 1974; Michael Lovett- Class of 1992; Brent Keller- Class of 1994; Robert Weatherly- Class of 1995; Sara Williams- Class of 1997; 1983 Boys Soccer Team (inaugural boys soccer team); Mark Brady- longtime assistant coach (1973-1990) and Murray Independent School District employee for 34 years; and Jim Baurer- contributor for MISD for 29 years (coach, athletic director, facilities director).
The overall Murray High School Athletic Hall of Fame began in 2016. This day of recognition will give the past and present members of the Murray High athletic family, the community and alumni from near and far a day to reminisce about the many memories of the time they were involved in Murray High athletics. The public is invited to attend.
