Murray High 1983 soccer team

The 1983 Murray High boys’ soccer team, under the command of Head Coach Rob Williams, launched that program.

 Photo provided

MURRAY — Murray High School will induct its seventh class into the Murray High Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. at the Murray High campus. 

Prior to the induction ceremony, a light reception will be held at 4 p.m. in the commons area for all new inductees and their families, former inductees, Murray High alumni and community members.  

