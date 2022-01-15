MURRAY — Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis was willing to talk about a lot of things this past week when it came to his boys basketball team in the All-A Classic Region 1 Tournament.
After each game, he gladly discussed his team’s stifling defense, which had shined in its first two games of the tournament. He also would discuss the team’s depth and how it was strengthening this team on both sides of the court.
However, there was one subject that was off limits, a third straight title. After Saturday afternoon’s 67-40 win over host Mayfield (8-3) in the championship game of the event, giving the Tigers (14-2) that third title in a row, Curtis was more than willing to talk.
“For our program, it’s huge,” Curtis said. “We have a great core of guys that have started this and they want to continue it and I think our guys were really hungry. They enjoy it and they know that they’re competing against schools our size and, having the ability to win it, they get to go to a state championship tournament.”
Heading into Saturday, conditions seemed right for this to be a much tougher contest than the Tigers had encountered in wins over Community Christian Academy of Paducah and Paducah St, Mary in games where running clocks went into effect after the games became lopsided. Mayfield was less than 24 hours removed from defeating a good Carlisle County team in the semifinals and, driven by feverish emotion in the wake of the city being struck by a devastating tornado in December, the Cardinals were riding a lot of momentum.
However, Murray High stayed focused on its work. The Tigers, using guard Caleb Gill’s 10 points, took a 16-10 lead into the second quarter. The Tigers’ defense then took center stage by holding the Cards to only five points over the next eight minutes as Murray High took a 30-15 lead into halftime.
The Tigers then duplicated that feat in the third quarter, while four different players scored as Murray High took a 42-20 lead to the final stanza. The lead would reach 30 points before the Tigers settled for the final margin and a berth in the state tournament later this month in Richmond.
“Our guys were really locked in on the defensive end. We knew Mayfield was a really tough team that rebounded the ball well, so we wanted them to take outside shots and not give them easy ones around the basket, and we did that,” Curtis said, shifting to the offense, which had the same type of consistency it had displayed throughout the regional, going 24-of-45 from the field and a solid 8-of-19 from 3-point range.
“Our offense was clicking tonight. We got the ball into right spots where we could score the ball,” Curtis said of his team, which ended with three players in double figures, led by Gill’s 17 points. “He had the first seven points of the game and came out firing on all cylinders.
“They were like most teams, though, that are really concentrating on (point guard) Grant Whitaker (13 points in the win) and (forward) Trey Boggess (who was held to three), but he found some openings and he had a mismatch.
“Grant’s our maestro on the court and he got guys into good spots and, while he didn’t score the ball a whole lot tonight, he was really effective driving it and distributing the ball (with seven assists).”
Forward Lincoln English continued his strong play as he scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards, while reserve forward Zavion Carman, who has become a disruptive presence around the basket, had three rebounds to go with his nine points. Reserve guard Kobe Watson had nine points on three bombs.
The All-A state tourney starts on Jan. 27 at McBrayer Arena on the Eastern Kentucky University campus in Richmond. Murray High will face Danville Christian in the first game of the event. n
