MURRAY — After avenging a frustrating regular-season loss to 3rd District champion Graves County on Tuesday night, 4th District runner-up Murray High will continue its quest for a Region 1 boys basketball title tonight.
Standing in the way of the Tigers, though, very well may be the hottest team in the region, 2nd District champ Paducah Tilghman, who Murray High beat back in late January at Paducah. Tonight’s encounter in Region 1 Tournament at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus, though, will have a much different feel with winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game.
Murray High (23-6) is also facing a Blue Tornado team (20-8) that seems to be playing at a higher level than it was the last time the teams met. On that occasion, the Tigers took a 62-55 win. Since then, Tilghman is 9-1 with its only loss coming to a McCracken County team that has been ranked in the state top 20 most of the season.
Tilghman avenged that loss last week in the 2nd District Tournament, beating the Mustangs, 50-47, ending their almost three-year-long winning streak against Region 1 teams.
The Tigers and Blue Tornado both have started well in the regional. Murray High hammered Graves Tuesday night by a score of 72-53, avenging an overtime loss to the Eagles at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in early January. Tilghman, meanwhile, crushed 1st District runner-up Carlisle County by a 71-34 final score, setting up tonight’s battle.
The winner will face the winner of tonight’s first contest between McCracken and 3rd District runner-up Mayfield. Murray High and Tilghman are scheduled to tip off at about 7:30 p.m.
