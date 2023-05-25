MURRAY— A very familiar face has accepted the position of head girls soccer coach at Murray High.
Michael Mangold, a Murray High alumnus who has been an assistant for several years with both the boys and girls, has been named to take over the program for the 2023 season.
He is filling the vacancy created by the departure of Shauna Traylor, who chose not to return after leading the Lady Tigers the past 10 seasons. Traylor compiled a 131-71-9 mark in her tenure with a 22-4 campaign in 2015 marking her most successful season. It ended with a loss to Henderson County in the first round of the state tournament.
The Lady Tigers were 15-6 this past season under Traylor, falling to McCracken County, 2-1, in the Region 1 Tournament on the Lady Mustangs’ home field in Paducah.
Traylor said Thursday that she decided to relinquish the head coach’s position in order to spend more time with her family.
Mangold, though, should represent stability as he has assisted both the boys and girls for several seasons. In addition, his wife, Lindey, who played one season with Traylor at Murray State, has assisted the girls program and will continue in that role as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.