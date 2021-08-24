CADIZ — Thunderstorms and torrential rains rolled through western Kentucky in the early morning hours of Saturday, but runners from the Murray High and Calloway County cross country teams were preparing for their first race of the season. Cross country runners are a hardy bunch and the deluge would not stop them as soon as the lightning left the area. Almost t200 runners from 18 different high schools eventually took to the waterlogged, muddy course in Cadiz for the annual Fenton Dawson Invitational.
Coach Emily Chipman took her entire Murray High squad to the competition, but coach Jonathan Grooms only had a few members of his Calloway County team present as the rest of his varsity team competed in Elizabethtown later in the day. The local runners splashed through standing water and slogged through thick mud as they made their way around the five-kilometer course at the Trigg County Recreational Complex. The course slowed even the best runners down as defending champion Austin Cavanaugh finished two minutes slower than his personal best in repeating his victory from a year ago.
The girls ran the first race of the day and Murray High’s Marlee Riddle was the fastest Tiger around the course as she finished 28th out of the 54 competitors. Cammy Smith placed 40th and was the only other Tiger runner in the high school race. Calloway County’s Emma Martin came in 37th.
Murray High’s Luke Cross recovered from getting boxed in at the start to medal in the boy’s 5K race. Cross finished 16th out of 109 runners as he led the Tigers around the course. Noble Keiffer and Luke Thompkins came in 62nd and 63rd, respectively, for the Tigers, while Ben Cauley placed 68th. Chayse Yearry was the final Tiger finisher in 95th place. Calloway County had two boys competing as Nathan Puckett posted an 82nd place finish while teammate Cesar Villeda came in 98th. Murray High finished 10th in the boy’s team standings as Trigg County claimed the team title.
The Tiger and Laker harriers will be able to stay in town this weekend as Murray High will host the Murray Tiger Meet beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Murray High. The event will feature high school boys and girls 5K races and 3K races for middle school runners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.