MURRAY —For the first 37 minutes, the visiting Caldwell County Tigers bogged down the state’s top-ranked rushing offense into the soupy, soggy swamp that was Ty Holland Stadium Friday night.
Then, they held off a furious flurry of points in the final five minutes to ruin Murray High’s homecoming, 20-14.
Murray High (6-2) came into the night ranked sixth in the Kentucky Class 2A poll and boasting 195 points in their last three blowout victories, but couldn’t hold onto the ball and get traction in the muck with their patented, triple-option steamrolling offense. Caldwell (6-3) held the host Tigers to only 185 yards on the ground, less than half their average, and were gifted four turnovers.
Either the success over the course of the Tigers’ three-game winning streak building a false confidence, or the intermittent rain showers seemed to keep Murray High from lighting any sparks in their play or on the sideline for most of the game, until the final five minutes of regulation.
The game started exceptionally slow to what Murray has been used to for the last month with a scoreless first quarter, compared to a 37-point opening-segment average in their last three wins. The only highlight of the first half for Murray High came from an early tipped-ball interception by sophomore linebacker Collin Wilson.
A wet football and sloppy ball security by the Tigers led to Caldwell scoring first. With 7:58 left in the half, running back Jamus Carneyhan scored on a seven-yard run that came after the second lost-fumble of the game for Murray High to put Caldwell up 7-0. Then, after another Murray High turnover, Caldwell kicker Blake Vivrette drilled a 40-yard field goal with 2:47 left in the half and increased the lead to 10-0 lead going into the locker room.
Murray High only managed 86 yards on the ground in the half.
“I knew their defensive line would be the best we’ve seen all year,” said first-year Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling. “Their middle linebacker (Elijah Shaheen, who had 15 solo tackles) was as good as we’ve seen and, to me, was the difference in the ballgame. We didn’t get him blocked.”
The beginning of the second half didn’t help to swing the momentum back to Murray High either. On the first play from scrimmage, Caldwell quarterback Jack Stevens ran around the right side of his offensive line and escaped for a 65-yard touchdown run and the visiting Tigers were up 17-0.
A second Vivrette field goal pushed the lead to 20-0 midway through the final quarter and the stands started to empty when the skies opened up.
Then, Murray High quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski found receiver Caleb Cauley over the middle and Cauley outran the Caldwell defense for a 73-yard touchdown with 5:09 left in the game to cut the lead to 17-7. The subsequent onside kick failed however, so Caldwell was able to milk two minutes off of the clock.
When Murray High got the ball back with 2:52 left, it made it past midfield, but was stopped short on 4th-and-13 and it looked like that was all Caldwell would need to ice the game.
Bowling would use his timeouts to force Caldwell to have to punt one more time, though, giving Murray High the ball at its own 18-yard line.
Sokolowski then found B-back Xavier Biggers, who splashed down the left sideline for a 76-yard touchdown score with 11 seconds that cut the lead to 20-14. But any chance of a miraculous finish to the comeback was washed away as Caldwell’s special teams recovered kicker Ben Davis’ onside kick at the 48-yard line.
“We kind of waited a little late to get it going,” said Bowling. “Then when we did, we still had some bad things happen. We just had some turnovers that caused us some problems, so I’ve got to do a better job of coaching those guys on that kind of stuff.”
Sokolowski finished 2-of-7 with 149 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 90 yards on the ground. Sophomore A-back Gage Sokolowski had 63 yards rushing, as well. Biggers and Cauley had 76 and 73 receiving yards, respectively. Murray’s defense played admirably, holding Caldwell to 183 total yards and four points below their season average of 21 points per game. Linebacker Andrew Orr’s 13 solo tackles, lineman Will Mitchum’s six solo tackles, two tackles-for-loss and a sack, and lineman Tyrone Grogan’s six solo tackles led the Murray High defensive effort.
Next up for Murray High will be an ever tougher challenge as it travels to War Memorial Stadium to square off against third-ranked, undefeated and rival Mayfield (8-0).
The Cardinals will have the best all-around offense the Tigers have seen thus far this season, as they have weapons all over the field, especially at quarterback, running back and receiver. The Cardinals will undoubtedly also have something to prove and be out for revenge after Murray High escaped War Memorial in last season’s thrilling triple-overtime playoff victory.
Bowling was optimistic, however, about his team’s outlook heading into the key matchup and biggest game of the season.
“I think they’ll come back ready to go,” said Bowling. “Mayfield is Mayfield. I think they know that’s going to be a big game and it has playoff implications, so I think they’ll come to practice Monday focused and ready to get better.”
Kickoff next week is scheduled for 7p.m. Friday night in Mayfield.
