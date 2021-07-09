MURRAY — The community will have a chance to meet Murray High’s new head football coach next week.
The Murray Independent School District announced on Thursday that Darren Bowling will be available from 2-3 pm. Monday at Taylor Gymnasium on the Murray High campus. This is open to students, teachers, fans of the program, alumni and anyone else who would like to meet the new Tigers coach in his first public appearance since accepting the position a few weeks ago.
Bowling is coming to Murray High after serving as head coach and athletics director at Olive Branch (Mississippi) High School, one of the traditional football powers in Mississippi. Before that, he led nearby Union City (Tennessee) High School to four state titles.
