MURRAY — Just days after graduating from Murray High last week, former Tiger soccer standout Caden Cain took his next big step of his academic and athletic career.
Cain, a two-year starter for the Tigers, signed last Thursday with Ave Maria, a Catholic National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) campus in South Florida near the city of Naples. The signing ceremony was conducted on the floor of Taylor Gymnasium with his parents — Kim and Chris — flanking him as he signed his name on the dotted line for a team whose nickname is the Gyrenes.
“It’s a sort of bulldog,” Cain said of the nickname. “I think that fits me. They’re tough.”
Cain’s head coach at Murray High — Jared Rosa - indicated that the Gyr-enes moniker may hit the freshly-graduated player well. Cain was known as a physical player at Murray High, who was not afraid of sacrificing his body, either by trying to muscle his way through opponents or by taking to the air to head a ball toward the opposing goal.
“If I could say one thing about him, he’s a fighter,” Rosa said of Cain, who started at forward in his junior and senior year for the Tigers and always had the attention of opposing teams. “He’s the type of guy that could run forever on the soccer field and he was not afraid to go into any challenges, and I think he’s going to be a really good coach’s athlete (at Ave Maria) because whatever you ask him to do, he’ll do it.
“If I asked him to run through this wall (near the visiting locker room of the gym), he would.”
Rosa said Ave Maria became a possibility for Cain when Chris submitted a highlight tape of his son after some coaches from several schools began asking about Cain. The Gyrenes quickly responded after seeing the tape.
“I want to thank my parents, Coach Rosa and the rest of the coaching staff for pushing me to be the best I could be,” Cain said. “I also couldn’t have done it without the help of the coaches and, of course, my teammates (many of whom were at the signing ceremony). It’s a team sport.
“My parents first told me about (Ave Maria). I had no clue about it. I was looking at schools from Florida to California, but I think this will be a great place to call home.”
Rosa said there was one moment that seemed to stand out in Cain’s career and came during the fall. Murray High played in the Kentucky All “A” State Tournament in Frankfort against the team that, at that time, was the top-ranked overall team in the commonwealth, Kentucky Country Day.
KCD, which was undefeated and had only surrendered one goal, did win by a 4-1 score. That one goal was by Cain and tied the match at the time.
“He fought through them and put one through and I think they were kind of in shock,” Rosa recalled.
“That was probably most fun game of the year. It was a great feeling and I was happy to do that for the team,” said Cain, who was asked why he plays so hard. “I just don’t like leaving the field feeling like I could’ve given more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.