MURRAY — Murray High School cross country runner Luke Cross found a way to continue his cross country season despite being forced to miss the KHSAA post-season because of a COVID-19 quarantine. Cross has competed in two races since the high school season ended including the Cross Country Coaches Association Youth National Championship on Nov. 22.
“It has been a lot of fun to have the experiences I have had the past couple of races,” Cross said. “We have to find a way to turn the adversities we face into positives. If I had not been forced out of the high-school post-season, then I probably would have missed out on the great experiences of these races.”
After finishing his quarantine on the day the Kentucky State Championship was held, Cross found a great place for his personal post-season to start. Cross won the high school division of the Field Station Frenzy on Nov. 7 at Cherbourg Farm in Indiana Dunes National Park on the coast of Lake Michigan.
“It was great to get out and run again after being in quarantine for 14 days,” Cross said. “I am grateful that I was able to have a high school season at all because so many people have suffered much more than having to miss a couple of races during this pandemic. Getting to have these extra races in place of my high school post-season has given me a way to have closure to my 2020 season.”
The Cross Country Coaches Association Youth National Championship was held at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris. The fact that this is the same course that hosted the KHSAA State Championship made the race even more attractive to the Murray High junior.
Race day in Paris was dreary, cold, and rainy but that did not dampen Cross’ spirits. A minor injury forced him to miss a few days of training leading up to the race, but Cross got out to a fast start. His splits for the first two miles were his fastest of the season but he was not able to finish as strongly as he had in the past. Cross came down the final stretch sandwiched between runners from Connecticut and Kansas as he finished in 58th place overall.
“I am just grateful for the opportunity to run on the same course that hosted our state championship and compete against runners from other parts of the country,” Cross said. “This was definitely a great learning experience that will be beneficial to me in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.