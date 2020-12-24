PARIS —It was a cold and wet weekend in Paris but that did not dampen the spirits of over 1,300 cross country runners from across the nation as they gathered for the final race of the cross country season. U.S.A. Track & Field hosted the National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships at the Bourbon County Cross Country Park in Paris on Dec. 12-13. The event was hosted in conjunction with the Kentucky Cross Country Coaches Association.
Murray High School junior Luke Cross was among the runners who braved the elements to participate in the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships. Cross was thrilled to have one final opportunity to close out his challenging 2020 cross country season.
“After having a chance to compete at the state championship taken away from me by the quarantine I was thrilled to find out I could compete at the USATF Junior Olympics,” Cross said. “It felt like I was being given a second opportunity to gain closure to my season.”
Keller Norland from Corvallis, Oregon won the race with Nathan Lopez of Danvers, Massachusetts close on his heels. Cross came across the finish line in 122nd place. He was less than a second behind Josiah McCullough from Rogers, Arkansas but Cross was never concerned with his placement.
“After any race, but especially at the end of a season, I am only concerned with whether or not I gave all that I had inside of me that day,” Cross said. “I was able to push through a slight hamstring issue and gave it my all. This year there are a lot of people who haven’t been able to compete at all so I truly just feel blessed to have had the opportunity to run. The USATF and the cross country community in general did a great job of making sure that they had measures in place to ensure the safety of their athletes and fans.”
Cross decided to pursue postseason competitions beyond the end of the high school season for the first time in his career because a contact tracing quarantine forced him out of the high school postseason. While the journey has been difficult but rewarding for him, Cross has had mixed results on the leaderboard during his three-race postseason. He won a race in Indiana, finished 58th at one national championship, and then came in 122nd at the USATF Junior Olympics. Cross has had moments where he questioned the wisdom of adding another two months of training onto his season but he is grateful for the opportunities afforded him.
“Tacking on an extra couple of months of training to the season was tough because I had worked for six months to peak at regionals and state,” Cross said. “After committing to the USATF race, I decided to compete at the Cross Country Coaches Association National Championship in late November. We found another race in northern Indiana to run in as a tune-up in early November,” Cross explained. “I was able to win the Indiana race and even got the chance to take a campus visit to the University of Notre Dame, so that was a great trip.”
